D.C.-area forecast: Another mild week in a toothless winter

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Sunny 50s mark a super start to a springlike week. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 54 to 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 31 to 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55 to 59. Forecast in detail Temperatures this week average about 10 degrees above the norm, with highs most days in the 50s and 60s. Saturday marks the only seasonably chilly day when highs hold in the 40s. This mild week offers plenty of sunshine to enjoy but we probably deal with some gusty showers Thursday into early Friday.

Today (Monday): There may be some fog early on but that burns off making way for partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid-50s for most with a breeze from the west at 10 to 15 mph, sometimes gusting over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A clear and chilly night but it could be a whole lot colder in mid-February. Lows range from around freezing in our colder spots to the upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Lots of sunshine and more like mid-to-late March than mid-February. Highs reach the mid- to upper 50s and we could see a few 60-degree readings in the southern parts of the region. Light winds from the northwest become out of the south as the day wears on. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A warm front comes through so it’s not particularly cold. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows from the upper 30s to the mid-40s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is probably the nicest day of the week. We’ll have a good deal of sun and unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 60s and one or two spots could touch 70. It is rather breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts over 25 mph. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild at night, with lows in the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A frontal system will move through between Thursday and Friday setting off periods of showers — probably in two main waves; one during the day Thursday and another Thursday night into Friday morning that could feature gusty winds and heavy downpours. It won’t rain the whole time, and temperatures remain well above average. Highs on Thursday reach the mid-60s or so and probably the low 60s on Friday, when skies may clear by the afternoon amid gusty winds. Thursday night is rainy, windy and very mild, with lows in the 50s. Friday night is blustery and much colder, with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks to feature mostly sunny skies both days. Saturday, however is breezy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s. After a chilly night with lows in the 30s, Sunday is milder, with highs in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

