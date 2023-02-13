Severe storm, flooding prompts state of emergency in New Zealand

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in less than three weeks, intense rainfall has triggered disruptive flooding in New Zealand. This time the culprit is Cyclone Gabrielle, which lashed New Zealand’s North Island with heavy rain and strong winds Sunday night into Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A national state of emergency — only the third in New Zealand’s history — was declared early Tuesday local time, with many schools closed and numerous warnings still in effect for heavy rain, wind and swells. More than 40,000 properties were without power as of Tuesday morning, according to Powerco. Air New Zealand canceled over 500 flights affecting more than 29,000 customers, the Associated Press reported.

Many roads were closed and public transportation was disrupted by flooding, fallen trees and debris, according to Auckland Transport, which urged people to avoid travel through Tuesday.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island,” said Kieran McAnulty, the country’s minister for emergency management.

Two houses collapsed with people trapped inside in the coastal community of Muriwai to the west of Auckland, the New Zealand Herald reported. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on its Twitter account that its communication center logged more than 500 storm-related calls in 15 hours.

As of early Tuesday, the country’s MetService said the heaviest rainfall totals during the previous 24 hours included up to 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) in Gisborne and up to 260 mm (10.2 inches) in Hawke’s Bay, with Coromandel receiving 300 mm (11.8 inches) in 26 hours. A record storm surge of at least 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) was reported at the Whitianga monitoring station in the Waikato region south of Auckland. In the capital, Wellington, some schools closed Tuesday as a precaution as the storm surge swept south across the country.

Flooding overtook parts of New Zealand's North Island earlier Monday as #CycloneGabrielle continues to batter the region. pic.twitter.com/3w5uQ1zCsl — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 13, 2023

Wind gusts had exceeded 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour) in the Northland region as the storm’s center of low pressure tracked close to the North Island’s northern coast.

Before striking the North Island, the storm had transitioned from a tropical cyclone — equivalent in strength to a high-end Category 1 hurricane — to a still-powerful subtropical storm.

In advance of the storm, the MetService had warned that Gabrielle posed “a VERY HIGH risk of extreme, impactful, and unprecedented weather over many regions of the North Island.”

Forecasters expected rain to diminish across northern portions of the North Island on Tuesday even as strong winds continue, with heavy rain and strong winds lingering in eastern areas including around Gisborne. Rain and wind impacts were forecast as far south as the northern part of the South Island.

Most of the North Island should see much improved conditions by Wednesday as the storm tracks eastward away from land.

🌀6:30am: Here's the current position of #CycloneGabrielle. It's where computer modelling picked it to be over 7 days ago - which is remarkable.



The storm is now slowly tracking away from Great Barrier Island after being there for around 12 long hours.https://t.co/gb7E1quzdb pic.twitter.com/kpJdK9nxkl — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 13, 2023

This latest storm comes not long after multiple locations in Auckland recorded their wettest day on record on Jan. 27; four people died in the resulting flooding. New all-time daily rainfall records reported by the country’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research included 260.6 millimeters (10.25 inches) in Albany, 242 millimeters (9.5 inches) in Mangere and 238.4 millimeters (9.4 inches) in Motat.

During that storm, Auckland Airport was closed because of floodwater inside the terminal. The airport observing station recorded 5 inches of rain within two hours.

A marine heat wave in the tropical southwest Pacific Ocean — caused by ocean temperatures up to 6 degrees Celsius (11 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal — have helped fuel the heavy downpours.

Meteorologists say that La Niña, the influence of climate change, continued urbanization and aging infrastructure have all contributed to more severe impacts from flooding across northern New Zealand. January was Auckland’s wettest month on record with 539 millimeters (21.2 inches) of rain, surpassing the previous monthly record of 420 millimeters (16.5 inches) in February 1869.

Auckland’s record-setting January rainfall was made more intense because of the influence of climate change, said NIWA climate scientist Sam Dean. A New Zealand government report found that climate change effects are likely to increase “very extreme rainfall … with increases more pronounced for shorter duration events.”

