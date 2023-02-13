Pair of storms to sweep across U.S. with thunder, gusty winds and snow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A pair of storm systems will sweep across the Lower 48 states this week, featuring characteristics more typical of spring than winter in many places. While snow will fall from the Southern Rockies to the Great Lakes, severe thunderstorms may be the big story — affecting parts of the Deep South and Ohio and Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday.

The first storm will slide from Southern California to the southern Plains on Monday and Tuesday before sweeping northeastward into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Wednesday. It will generally produce light precipitation, but a strip of moderate snow could fall on its back side in the cold air over the northern Plains and western Minnesota. Winds associated with this system could produce very strong gusts in New Mexico and parts of Texas.

Concern is greatest when the second of the storms begins to take shape in the middle of the country midweek, which the National Weather Service is describing as a “multi-hazard” event — bringing heavy snow, high winds, and severe thunderstorms depending on location.

The pair of storms is the latest in a conga line of strong low-pressure systems to bring the risk of severe thunderstorms to the South. January featured 123 confirmed tornadoes, third most on record for the month. Ten tornadoes have been reported this month, and that number will probably climb with the upcoming pattern.

The severe storm risk

Severe weather is generally not expected with the first storm, but some scattered thunderstorms are possible in the low elevations of the Southwest into the southern Plains on Monday and then into southern portions of the Midwest on Tuesday.

As the first storm is entering Canada Wednesday, a more pronounced high altitude disturbance — a pocket of frigid air, low pressure and spin aloft — will swing in the direction of the Four Corners while energizing a surface low that will slide from Oklahoma City to near Buffalo by Thursday.

The surface low-pressure zone will draw warm, moist air northward ahead of it, and tug chilly Canadian air south in its wake. Those clashing air masses will brew thunderstorms that could become severe. The strong jet stream overhead, meanwhile, could encourage wind shear — or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That could prime a few storms to rotate. Severe weather eyes areas from Dallas to Memphis on Wednesday, then expands into the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

Wednesday

A level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center. It encompasses much of the Interstate 30 and 40 corridors from northeast Texas through western Tennessee. Included are Plano and Garland, Tex., Shreveport, La., Little Rock and Memphis and Jackson, Tenn.

Two rounds of storms may occur. In eastern areas, a few strong afternoon thunderstorms cells are likely, but instability, or juice to fuel thunderstorms, will be weak. That means only isolated severe weather is expected.

A greater severe risk will gel late in the afternoon/evening or into the overnight. A lid of warm air a mile or so above the ground, called a “cap,” may be a limiting factor (it will tamp down surface air attempting to rise), but that may be offset by more robust thunderstorm fuel. Damaging winds, hail and a couple tornadoes will probably accompany this second round.

Thursday

Once again level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center. It’s broader, however, and stretches from the Gulf Coast to Lake Ontario. In the zone to watch are Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville, Jackson, Miss., Nashville, Bowling Green and Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

There is considerable uncertainty in specifics with regard to thunderstorm type and evolution. That said, the greatest risk will be strong to locally damaging straight-line winds along the cold front, along with a few tornadoes.

The cold side of the two storms

The first storm

As the first storm system sweeps across the Southwest Monday, a few isolated snow showers will occur in northern New Mexico. A comma-shaped band of rainfall will form around the low Tuesday as it moves over the central Plains. As the system works north into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, precipitation in the comma head — or cold air wraparound northwest of the low-pressure center — will fall as snow.

A half-foot or more could fall in the James River Valley of eastern South Dakota and the Interstate 29 stretch. The same is true in northwestern Minnesota.

The second storm

The second storm will get going late Tuesday into early Wednesday dumping considerable mountain snow on parts of Utah, Colorado, northeast Arizona and New Mexico. The highest mountain summits could see several feet while several inches are predicted around Denver.

Then, this system will produce a strip of 3 to 6 inches of snow (maybe more) from western Kansas toward Kansas City and in the direction of Iowa before affecting southeast Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. Chicago could be on the fringe.

Strong winds

As the first system sweeps across the Southwest, high wind warnings are in effect in eastern New Mexico and across the Texas Panhandle Monday into Tuesday. Wind advisories stretch from the Big Bend and Permian Basin through much of central and northern Texas through the majority of Oklahoma and into Arkansas and Missouri. Strong wind gusts spiraling northward into low pressure will top 40 mph in the advisory area on Tuesday, and could approach or briefly exceed 55 mph in the warning zone.

Strong winds could also develop in the Dakotas and western Minnesota on the backside of this system Tuesday night into Wednesday.

An additional round of gusty winds will probably develop in the Plains and Midwest as the second storm develops Wednesday night into Thursday.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

