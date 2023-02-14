PM Update: Mild tonight and even warmer Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our ever-toasty winter marches on. Today’s highs were near 60, more common of about a month from now. With some flowers blooming and other greenery sprouting, you could be forgiven for thinking today is St. Patrick’s Day and not Valentine’s Day. On the bright side, weather isn’t in your way on this special day.

Through Tonight: It’ll be a pleasant evening if you’re out and about. Temperatures fall into the 40s after sunset. Mild conditions persist tonight. Lows in the mid-40s are closer to average highs.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are probably cloudier than today as warm, moist air pushes in from the south. There could be a midday sprinkle. Temperatures head deep into the 60s to perhaps around 70. South winds are rather strong, blowing around 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 34.5 grains per cubic meter of air.

