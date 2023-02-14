D.C.-area forecast: Mild sunshine delivers heart-warming weather

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Warm sunshine is like a valentine from springtime. Express forecast Today: Sunny. Highs: 56-62.

Tonight: Clouds return. Lows: 40-46.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy, shower chance. Highs: 65-70. Forecast in detail Temperatures are unusually mild for another few days, but an approaching cold front brings periods of rain Thursday into early Friday. The weekend dries out with briefly colder weather Saturday before temperatures climb again Sunday into Presidents’ Day.

Today (Tuesday): Like yesterday, we enjoy lots of sunshine, but it’s slightly milder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds may start to arrive by late afternoon toward evening as winds are light from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Cloud cover expands amid milder-than-normal temperatures. Lows are only expected to fall into the low to mid-40s. Winds turn to come from the south at 5 to 15 mph with some higher gusts possible. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It turns even milder as temperatures surge into the mid-60s and even around 70 degrees. We can’t rule out a passing shower as vigorous breezes from the south, at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to over 25 mph, draw in the warmth. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly cloudy with mild lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday should be our warmest day of the week, but it’s mostly cloudy with rain showers developing in the morning. We may see some breaks in the rain during the afternoon when highs range from the mid-60s to low 70s. It should feel quite humid, with dew points up into the 50s. Periods of rain are expected Thursday night with heavy downpours possible as lows reach the 40s to low 50s by rush hour. Confidence: Medium

Friday morning experiences periods of rain with heavier downpours possible too as a cold front works through the area. Rain should end toward midmorning. Highs hold in the 40s during the day, but some of our chillier areas could slip into the upper 30s. Expect windy conditions with noticeable wind chills as that colder air rushes into the region. Friday night turns mostly clear and quite cold with blustery lows ranging through the 20s with continued breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

The holiday weekend starts on the colder side with near-normal high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s on a mostly sunny Saturday. A few clouds are around Saturday night with lows in the 20s to mid-30s. Sunday should see clouds and sun with temperatures moderating into the 50s again. Clouds increase Sunday night with lows in the milder 40s. By Presidents’ Day Monday, a few light showers are possible with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. Confidence: Medium

