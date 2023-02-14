Washington on track to have one of its five warmest winters on record

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It's easy to forget that the Washington area started winter on a chilly note. During December, 16 days were colder than normal, and there was a historic pre-Christmas cold snap. The month ended up 1.6 degrees below the norm and was the chilliest in five years.

But then January roared onto the scene with warmth, just about from end to end. It finished third-warmest on record. Now, February seems like it could rank among the three warmest on record.

Taking everything together, one of the top-five warmest winters on record seems inevitable based on averages during the core months of December, January and February — also known as meteorological or climatological winter. While February still has two weeks left, data plugged in from the latest forecast models indicate this winter should rank as the fourth-warmest in the modern record.

All of this warmth has made it difficult to snow. This winter’s 0.4 inches so far ranks as the fourth-least snowy. Odds of more anytime soon are poor, but it’s too early to rule out snow toward the end of February or in March.

Winter mainly a story of warmth thus far

Despite the chilly December, winter fell flat during the typical coldest time of year. All but one day in January featured above-average temperatures. The month’s average temperature was 7.7 degrees above normal. The District was just one of many places in the eastern United States that was abnormally warm during the month; seven Northeast states saw their warmest January.

February has seen more in the way of cold than January, but that’s not saying much. The month’s early blast from the polar vortex that gripped New England skirted Washington. And it didn’t linger, with warm air flooding back into the area in the following days.

Through Tuesday, February was averaging 4.5 degrees above normal. Warm to occasionally very warm conditions seem poised to remain in control for the rest of the month.

Where there’s warmth, there’s not much snow

Snow hopes remain bleak in the Mid-Atlantic.

While the Super Bowl Sunday storm offered about 2 to 5 inches of snow in the highest elevations of the central and southern Appalachians, mainly rain fell elsewhere.

Season-to-date snowfall of 0.4 inches for D.C. is the fourth-lowest on record back to the 1880s. It’s the least since 0.1 inches to date in 1997-1998, which is all that fell that year. Normally, we’ve seen about 9.5 inches to date, meaning this year we have a deficit of around 9 inches.

The mere 0.4 inches of snow to date at Dulles International Airport is the lowest on record there. In 1972-1973, Dulles recorded its seasonal low of 2.2 inches.

Snow is also lacking in the hilly areas well north and west of Washington, such as Damascus in Montgomery County, where just 0.5 inches has fallen, and Bluemont in Loudoun County, which has only seen 0.4 inches. Even into Martinsburg and Hagerstown, only 0.5 to 1.0 inch has fallen so far.

Snow deficits grow into the mountains.

Many Mid-Atlantic ski areas report just half to three-quarters of their runs as open. Webcams at Canaan Valley Resort in West Virginia and Liberty Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania confirm that snow lining the slopes is almost entirely machine-made, with barren conditions otherwise. Data from the National Weather Service indicate snowfall deficits of at least 2 to 5 feet in the mountains.

The outlook for the second half of February and March

All indications are that the rest of February will feature temperatures that are mostly well above average. A short cool-down or two aside, warmth will far outweigh the chill.

Using an average of the best long-range model forecasts, we can project a December-through-February average temperature of 43.6 degrees. That would mark the warmest such period since the winter of 2016-2017, when the average temperature was 43.9 degrees. This year would knock the winter of 2011-2012, which had an average temperature of 43.3 degrees, out of fourth place among warmest climatological winters.

Adding this season to the list, six of the top 10 warmest climatological winters on record will have occurred since 2000. The rapid return rate of mild winters is among the core signals of human-caused climate change, from both the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as well as urbanization.

Even though the core of winter is ending, March can still deliver wintry mischief. There are predictions of a large disruption of the polar vortex in the coming days, which could reshuffle weather patterns in the weeks ahead. As such, it’s premature to declare winter over in the D.C. area just yet.

