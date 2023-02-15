D.C.-area forecast: Spring-like warmth continues before brief cold snap Friday into Saturday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: After a few morning showers, it's one of the warmest days of an unusually warm winter. Just a point or two off for a pesky breeze. Express forecast Today: A few a.m. showers, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, mild. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail Our spring fling continues into next week with the exception of a brief cold snap Friday into Saturday, which bottoms out with Friday night wind chills in the teens. Otherwise we’re looking at highs consistently in the 50s and 60s, maybe even near 70 today, with a few scattered showers this morning and showers or rain at times tomorrow into early Friday.

Today (Wednesday): The morning is mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible as temperatures rise from the 40s into the 50s. Any showers should be over by afternoon as skies turn partly to mostly sunny and a gusty breeze from the south helps highs to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures remain very mild as they fall back into the 50s with a diminishing wind. Mostly clear evening skies turn partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers are possible at times with a warm front to the north and a cold front approaching from the west. It’s another mild day, despite mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and an increasing afternoon wind from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Occasional scattered showers continue during the evening and overnight with a few gusty storms possible, as temperatures hover in the 60s with a gusty breeze from the south. Temperatures should cool off into the 50s by around sunrise. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Friday starts mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers possible, then turning partly sunny by afternoon. A cold front knocks temperatures down into the 40s during the morning and we should be fairly steady in the 40s, maybe some upper 30s, through the afternoon, with a chilly wind gusting near or past 30 mph from the northwest. Mostly clear and breezy Friday night with chilly lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts with a sunny but seasonably cold Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 and lighter winds. As we know the cold air is fleeting this winter, so after Saturday night lows in the 30s, we’re right back into the mid-50s to near 60 for Sunday highs under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

The early outlook for Presidents’ Day calls for partly sunny skies and highs near 60 with a chance of showers by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low

