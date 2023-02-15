D.C.-area forecast: Spring-like warmth continues before brief cold snap Friday into Saturday

Today (Wednesday): The morning is mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible as temperatures rise from the 40s into the 50s. Any showers should be over by afternoon as skies turn partly to mostly sunny and a gusty breeze from the south helps highs to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Evening temperatures remain very mild as they fall back into the 50s with a diminishing wind. Mostly clear evening skies turn partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …
Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers are possible at times with a warm front to the north and a cold front approaching from the west. It’s another mild day, despite mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and an increasing afternoon wind from the south. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Occasional scattered showers continue during the evening and overnight with a few gusty storms possible, as temperatures hover in the 60s with a gusty breeze from the south. Temperatures should cool off into the 50s by around sunrise. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Friday starts mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers possible, then turning partly sunny by afternoon. A cold front knocks temperatures down into the 40s during the morning and we should be fairly steady in the 40s, maybe some upper 30s, through the afternoon, with a chilly wind gusting near or past 30 mph from the northwest. Mostly clear and breezy Friday night with chilly lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts with a sunny but seasonably cold Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 and lighter winds. As we know the cold air is fleeting this winter, so after Saturday night lows in the 30s, we’re right back into the mid-50s to near 60 for Sunday highs under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High
The early outlook for Presidents’ Day calls for partly sunny skies and highs near 60 with a chance of showers by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low