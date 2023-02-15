PM Update: Warm and breezy with some showers Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Although Wednesday’s D.C.-area temperatures were safely below the record high of 77, it got to at least the upper 60s in most spots, which continues our peculiar run of wintertime warmth. Temperatures will run well above normal again Thursday, but not once a front passes early Friday. It could get a bit turbulent for a while, but the next day or so remains mainly tranquil.

Through tonight: We’ll continue to see a good deal of clouds float by overnight. Temperatures settle to around 50, give or take a few, for lows. The average high is 48 this time of year. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Thursday): There could be some morning showers, which may linger a bit north of the city. After that, there probably will be a lull until the cold front passes at night, but it will stay rather cloudy. Highs are again near 70. Winds are from the south around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph and probably increasing into the night.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is back up to HIGH, at 219 grains per cubic meter of air. The primary contributors are pines, elm, maple and a few other early bloomers.

Toasty: Numerous record warm minimums are anticipated tonight in the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast. This comes after a few dozen record highs in the Ohio Valley and Northeast on Wednesday. These warm temperatures are being shunted east as we close out the workweek, but additional records are likely through Friday in the East and Southeast to Florida.

