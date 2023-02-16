PM Update: Gusty showers Friday morning ahead of a cool and windy day

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Clouds and rain were more extensive than expected today. That helped keep temperatures in the 50s after reaching morning highs in the low 60s or so. Southern Maryland reached 70 or higher, and the Richmond area reached the mid-to-upper-70s. The city is running a bit below normal on precipitation so far this year, so there is a bright side to a gray day.

Through tonight: Occasional scattered showers persist through the night, especially north and west of Interstate 95. Toward sunrise, rainfall becomes more widespread, and some gusty showers push into the area. Temperatures are relatively steady but will rise toward or above 60 ahead of the front.

Tomorrow (Friday): We may be dealing with some heavy rain and gusty winds during the morning commute. The worst of it should pass quickly, with some showers lingering perhaps until early afternoon. Winds kicking up from the northwest send temperatures into the 50s during the day and toward the 40s before sunset.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was HIGH at 477 grains per cubic meter of air today before the rain knocked it back. We have an extensive early-spring update, if you missed it.

