Spring is awakening weeks early in the D.C. area. This could be a problem.

Spring's earliest leaves and blooms are emerging and pollen is spiking across the D.C. area, a strange development nearer Valentine's Day than St. Patrick's Day. In numerous instances, these signs of spring are appearing at least three weeks earlier than the norm.

Already, the buds on Washington's famed cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are starting to develop.

The unusually early onset of spring indicators is unsurprising given the warmth in recent weeks; this winter currently ranks as the fourth warmest on record to date. As human-caused climate change has pushed winter temperatures higher, this years fits into a trend toward earlier spring transitions.

But the early emergence of some blooms could put them in jeopardy with so many weeks left in which the weather pattern could still take a wintry turn. Freezing temperatures are normal into April or even later in parts of the Washington region.

Early bloomers

A number of flower species are already blooming.

With several days with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the first reports of crocuses appeared in late January, which is around a month early. Since then, other early bloomers have joined the party.

According to the National Phenology Network, the entire Southeast United States is seeing a spring onset that is much earlier than normal, based on the start of leaf development. The zone where leaf development has begun has already crept into southern and eastern parts of the D.C. region, the earliest it has done so in at least a generation.

While the Yoshino cherry blossom trees of the Tidal Basin still have weeks to go before reaching peak bloom, the indicator tree — used to monitor blossom progression — has entered the first stage of bud development. The indicator tree tends to track about seven to 10 days ahead of the general cherry tree population.

“I put the indicator tree at green bud on Feb. 13, which is approximately two weeks earlier than last year,” said Leslie Frattaroli, a natural resources program manager with the National Park Service.

The green bud stage is the first of six stages in blossom development, with the final being peak bloom. Typically, the progression from the green bud phase to peak bloom takes about three to four weeks. The Park Service says it is difficult to predict how quickly the buds will advance more than 10 days into the future, but an earlier-than-normal peak bloom seems probable.

“I don’t think it’s going out on a limb to say we’ll be earlier than the average peak bloom date of April 4,” Michael Litterst, a spokesperson for the Park Service, said in an email. “But … there’s still a lot of winter left to go.”

May the sneezing commence

For allergy sufferers, it’s the springtime flowers you can’t readily see — emitting thousands upon thousands of pollen grains into the air — that are the problem.

“It just takes a string of very warm days in the 60s or 70s to entice our trees to start flowering and release their pollen. This may happen as early as mid-January in our area,” Susan Kosisky, chief microbiologist at the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab, said in an email.

This year’s unusually warm winter temperatures have resulted in a historically early and intense tree pollen explosion.

D.C.'s first high tree pollen count came on Feb. 8, when 487 grains were measured per every cubic meter of air. It marked the third-earliest high pollen count in records that date to 2001. Unusually early high counts also occurred in early February in 2020 and 2017.

The 487 grains per cubic meter of air on Feb. 8 was the highest count on record so early in the season, Kosisky said.

Since then, two additional days — Wednesday and Thursday of this week — have seen counts reach the high category.

Kosisky said that if colder weather were to arrive, it would send many flowers into a quieter state to await the next warming period. “The pollen count can be more of a roller-coaster ride coinciding with the variable temperatures,” she said.

Given the early start, the prospect of an extended pollen season is real. It would follow an increasingly common trajectory because of the influence of climate change.

“It does seem that our tree season is trending to start slightly earlier with warmer,” Kosisky said. “There is also an indication that the season may be lasting a bit longer.”

Damaging cold is probable

With some flower species blooming so early, any forthcoming blasts of cold will pose a threat.

Even in the District, where it is typically warmer because of heat-absorbing concrete and asphalt, freezing temperatures are probable at times for another six weeks or so. In the suburbs, the average final freeze is sometimes deep into April or even into mid-May. Odds of a hard freeze, lasting many hours, are also high. This is why many gardeners will wait until around Mother’s Day to plant.

If flowers on trees and bushes continue to open up during the warm spell through the third week of February, as predicted, it is probable they will face the risk of a destructive freeze.

But there are ways to protect some sensitive plants and flowers, according to Adria Bordas, a Fairfax County extension agent for agricultural and natural resources.

She advised planting in areas that receive more sunshine, rather than shady locations, and recommended waiting to plant annuals until after the average date of the last freeze in your location.

“Most of the time gardeners get excited to plant their warm weather annuals (flowers and veggies) and then a late freeze is predicted,” Bordas said in an email.

If your flowers are already planted, she suggested several tactics to insulate them if freezing temperatures are in the forecast: “use mulch, frost cloth, an old bed sheet, newspaper, a bucket or large pot [as a covering] and make sure the plants are watered.”

With the start of spring trending earlier, major swings between unusual warmth and peculiar cold seem primed to menace vegetation into the future. Bordas said long-term planning will combat the risks.

“If you are planting a tree or shrub now, this will be for future generations, you should choose native plants that do well in a warmer climate,” Bordas said.

As for the cherry trees, their buds are not yet developed enough that a cold snap would threaten them. However, if they were to advance beyond the fourth stage of bloom, known as peduncle elongation, when buds are tender and exposed, damage could occur. This happened in 2017. After a period of unseasonable warmth, temperatures plummeted into the low 20s in mid-March and it snowed. About half of the blossoms died.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

