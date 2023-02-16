D.C.-area forecast: Near 70 today before strong front ushers in colder air Friday

Today (Thursday): Clouds dominate the morning with just a stray sprinkle. By midday and into the afternoon, some brief showers are possible. South breezes gusting up to 25 mph keep the warmth coming and highs should reach the mid-60s to near 70, despite the showers. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers become sparser in the evening but are a risk all night. Gusty southwest winds keep temperatures in a nearly steady state with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): A strong cold front approaches, setting off gusty showers through midmorning with occasional downpours likely. Rain totals from this event are likely to be around half an inch. Morning highs are mainly in the low 60s before temperatures fall quickly through the 50s in the afternoon. Clouds quickly depart in the afternoon, pushed away by strong and gusty northwest winds. Confidence: High-Medium
Tomorrow night: Temperatures continue to nosedive through the 40s in the evening and strong northwest winds make it feel like the 30s. Overnight lows drop to the mid- to upper 20s under clear skies and it feels another 10 degrees colder. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is the one representative day for late winter, with highs mainly in the mid-40s despite the sunny skies. Fortunately, winds die off during the day, taking the edge off the chill. A clear calm night allow lows to fall to the upper 20 to low 30s. Confidence: High
Skies are partly sunny Sunday and south winds start to warm things back to above normal with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clear skies make good viewing of the Jupiter/Venus duo in the western sky at dusk. Overnight lows hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Presidents’ Day (Monday) remains on the warm side of normal with scattered clouds increasing in the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium