D.C.-area forecast: Near 70 today before strong front ushers in colder air Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Showers show restraint and mild temperatures get no complaint. Express forecast Today: Scattered showers and breezy. Highs: 64-68

Tonight: Occasional sprinkles with gusty winds. Lows: 57-61

Tomorrow: Morning rain, afternoon clearing and windy. Highs: 60-64 early, then falling Forecast in detail Spring is in the air again today, and even a few showers can’t spoil it. A cold front sweeps the showers out Friday and makes but a feeble attempt to bring winter back on Friday night and Saturday. The long weekend features lots of sun and gradually warming temperatures.

Today (Thursday): Clouds dominate the morning with just a stray sprinkle. By midday and into the afternoon, some brief showers are possible. South breezes gusting up to 25 mph keep the warmth coming and highs should reach the mid-60s to near 70, despite the showers. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers become sparser in the evening but are a risk all night. Gusty southwest winds keep temperatures in a nearly steady state with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): A strong cold front approaches, setting off gusty showers through midmorning with occasional downpours likely. Rain totals from this event are likely to be around half an inch. Morning highs are mainly in the low 60s before temperatures fall quickly through the 50s in the afternoon. Clouds quickly depart in the afternoon, pushed away by strong and gusty northwest winds. Confidence: High-Medium

Tomorrow night: Temperatures continue to nosedive through the 40s in the evening and strong northwest winds make it feel like the 30s. Overnight lows drop to the mid- to upper 20s under clear skies and it feels another 10 degrees colder. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is the one representative day for late winter, with highs mainly in the mid-40s despite the sunny skies. Fortunately, winds die off during the day, taking the edge off the chill. A clear calm night allow lows to fall to the upper 20 to low 30s. Confidence: High

Skies are partly sunny Sunday and south winds start to warm things back to above normal with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clear skies make good viewing of the Jupiter/Venus duo in the western sky at dusk. Overnight lows hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Presidents’ Day (Monday) remains on the warm side of normal with scattered clouds increasing in the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

