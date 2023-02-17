D.C.-area forecast: Gusty and wet this morning, then a blustery afternoon

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



5/10: Wind brings some tumult Friday, but we turn sunny late. Constant wind levels ramp up, and temperatures fall, behind morning gusty showers or downpours. Express forecast Today: Gusty rains then windy, sunnier. Highs: 60s early; 40s later.

Tonight: Slowly decreasing wind. Lows: Mid- to upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, decreasing wind. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Some breeze. Highs: 51-58. Forecast in detail It will be hard to dress for 60s in the morning, with potential gusty showers or downpours, then face wind chills in the 30s near sunset. The best window for outdoor activity over the next few days may be tomorrow afternoon as breezes calm a bit and sunshine rules. Sunday turns warmish again, keeping our spring awakening going.

Today (Friday): A potentially rainy morning commute with up to a half-inch of rain is possible. Gusts really ramp up as the cold front moves through. Showers and clouds slowly decrease into midday. By midafternoon skies should clear, yet winds whip. Early-morning 60s fall into the 40s by sunset, and it’s feeling like the 30s with wind chills from northwesterly gusts around 35 mph. Confidence: High-Medium

Tonight: Northwesterly gusts around 35 mph may continue through the evening. Spotty wind damage or flickering power should be limited to the highest elevations west of D.C. or along the largest bodies of water in the area. Skies are mostly clear as temperatures continue to plunge toward the mid- to upper 20s. Luckily, winds moderate as we head toward dawn. Confidence: High

Saturday: Winter is back for a day, with average February high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. Skies are sunny, and as winds diminish a bit from their morning gusts around 20 mph, we should have a very decent afternoon (wind chills above 40 degrees!). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Breezes may actually approach nearly calm conditions after midnight. A clear evening could give way to more cloud cover as time goes on. This may help insulate us from temperatures getting much colder than 30 degrees to mid-30s in the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Cloud levels have increased in our forecast, with mostly cloudy skies more likely to prevail. Regardless, moderate southerly breezes help boost temperatures into the range of 51 to 58 degrees, as it looks now. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should give a few glimpses of Jupiter and Venus, so make sure to look west. If skies remain clearer than not, low temperatures may have a wider range than usual, in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A couple of light, brief showers can’t be ruled out for Presidents’ Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Temperatures remain above average in the 50s to perhaps low 60s. Skies may have a mix of clouds and sun, but so far there are no major weather worries to disturb outdoor plans. We’ll keep you posted on specifics or changes as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

