PM Update: Wind advisory for gusts to 50 mph this evening, and cold tonight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Wind advisory until 7 p.m. * Friday’s been a big day for backward weather of late. Backward by the fact that high temperatures happen early, then strong winds behind a cold front kick readings lower throughout the day. We picked up another quarter to half inch of rain this morning, bringing totals since yesterday toward an inch in and around the city. We’re drying out now, but winds mean business through this evening.

Through Tonight: It’s a blustery one. Almost feeling seasonal. Winds can still gust around 40 to 50 mph through this evening before tapering overnight. After a couple evening remnant showers drop a little mixed precipitation, skies trend clearer. Wind chills dip into the teens by late evening in many spots. Winds dip to around 10 mph out of the northwest, with gusts near 20 mph, by dawn.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see lots of sunshine and only occasionally pestering gusts. Highs are in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds from the northwest blow around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Sunday: Readings quickly rebound on a change in wind direction to come from the south. Despite variable cloudiness and the slight chance of a sprinkle, temperatures appear set to hit the mid- and upper 50s for highs.

Monday: Presidents’ Day is historically known for some big snowstorms. Not this year. Highs are near 60 or into the low 60s under partly sunny skies.

Pollen update: The latest pollen count was washed out by rain. There will undoubtedly be another surge next week.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article