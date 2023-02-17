PM Update: Wind advisory for gusts to 50 mph this evening, and cold tonight

* Wind advisory until 7 p.m. *
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s a blustery one. Almost feeling seasonal. Winds can still gust around 40 to 50 mph through this evening before tapering overnight. After a couple evening remnant showers drop a little mixed precipitation, skies trend clearer. Wind chills dip into the teens by late evening in many spots. Winds dip to around 10 mph out of the northwest, with gusts near 20 mph, by dawn.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see lots of sunshine and only occasionally pestering gusts. Highs are in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds from the northwest blow around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Sunday: Readings quickly rebound on a change in wind direction to come from the south. Despite variable cloudiness and the slight chance of a sprinkle, temperatures appear set to hit the mid- and upper 50s for highs.
Monday: Presidents’ Day is historically known for some big snowstorms. Not this year. Highs are near 60 or into the low 60s under partly sunny skies.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: The latest pollen count was washed out by rain. There will undoubtedly be another surge next week.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.