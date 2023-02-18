D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable today before another warm-up gets underway

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Cooler than it’s been. Pleasant, nonetheless. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds and afternoon sun. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Forecast in detail We’ve got another weekend cool down to nearer normal. Really, that cool down is just one day — today. By tomorrow, temperatures are headed back toward values about 10 degrees above normal for the time of year. It’s nothing but warmth through most of the week. Well, there’ll be some clouds, too.

Today (Saturday): It’s a pleasant and seasonable day. Maybe it’ll feel a bit chilled since we’ve been so warm of late, but light west winds, plenty of sun and temperature striving for 50 is pretty good for Saturday in February. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase through much of the night. Winds turning to come from the south, plus the cloud blanket, keep temperatures up from last night. A range of about 32 to 39 seems a good bet. There could be a sprinkle by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are most numerous early, when a passing sprinkle remains possible. Clearing with time, and it’s quite mild, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with an outside shot at a shower after midnight. Temperatures settle to the low and mid-40s for lows. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny should do it for Presidents’ Day on Monday. It’s cloudiest early and clearer with time. Highs are probably right around 60, and maybe a bit higher. Confidence: Medium

Variably cloudy by Tuesday. Temperatures shoot for the low to mid-60s. There could be a couple showers around, as well. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article