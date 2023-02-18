D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable today before another warm-up gets underway

Today (Saturday): It’s a pleasant and seasonable day. Maybe it’ll feel a bit chilled since we’ve been so warm of late, but light west winds, plenty of sun and temperature striving for 50 is pretty good for Saturday in February. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds increase through much of the night. Winds turning to come from the south, plus the cloud blanket, keep temperatures up from last night. A range of about 32 to 39 seems a good bet. There could be a sprinkle by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are most numerous early, when a passing sprinkle remains possible. Clearing with time, and it’s quite mild, with temperatures reaching the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, with an outside shot at a shower after midnight. Temperatures settle to the low and mid-40s for lows. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly sunny should do it for Presidents’ Day on Monday. It’s cloudiest early and clearer with time. Highs are probably right around 60, and maybe a bit higher. Confidence: Medium
Variably cloudy by Tuesday. Temperatures shoot for the low to mid-60s. There could be a couple showers around, as well. Confidence: Medium