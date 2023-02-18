PM Update: Calmer tonight, warmer tomorrow. Clouds slowly increasing, too.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may dominate, and we even may see a quick sprinkle. As we get into later afternoon hours, peeks of sunshine may turn into longer periods. As we turn a bit brighter, you may also notice stronger southerly breezes. A few gusts near 25 mph are possible. This may create a wind chill a couple or a few degrees below the air temperature, but it’s fairly comfortable regardless.

High temperatures aim for the mid-50s to low 60s. Overnight, skies may slowly cloud up a bit, with a sprinkle still possible. We remain mild in the mid- to upper 40s.

Cyclone Freddy in the Indian Ocean

Far from D.C. but of serious weather concern because of expected landfalls in Madagascar (Tuesday) and Mozambique (Thursday), Cyclone Freddy is just a few days away from dangerous impacts unleashed by its wind and rain.

I have collected some information and footage from Twitter, below, so that we can watch as this major cyclone in the Indian Ocean barrels toward the west-southwest.

Encore quelques incertitudes sur le point d'impact final mais la côte est de #Madagascar devrait subir l'arrivée du cyclone #Freddy en début de semaine prochaine. https://t.co/SPMdNw6lyX pic.twitter.com/WDbQ8OHqin — Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) February 18, 2023

The borderline good news is that Freddy is forecast to weaken a bit before its first landfall in central Madagascar. Before then, it may strengthen a bit toward 140-mph winds.

Regardless of wind levels at landfall, adding in the amount of rainfall expected is going to have a major impact on both aforementioned African countries. I was unfortunately awestruck at the stadium-looking appearance of the eye, with multiple vortexes — which is typical of very strong tropical cyclones — from the International Space Station.

#SevereWeather 📹

Imagens incríveis do ciclone tropical #Freddy da ISS.



É um poderoso ciclone tropical 🌀 equivalente a um furacão de categoria 4. Espera-se que atinja a terra na terça-feira em #Madagascar. pic.twitter.com/0Jv7eak0HS — Meteored | Tempo.com (@MeteoredBR) February 18, 2023

To conclude with a nugget of somewhat positive news, the populated islands of Mauritius and Réunion are expected to avoid the worst, receiving perhaps a grazing blow.

Dawn reveals #Cyclone #FREDDY—lurking in the morning shadows, ready to pounce on #Madagascar (pink). The cyclone has weakened overnight, but remains powerful & threatening. Mascarene Islands (orange) should escape the worst as the cyclone skirts to the N. pic.twitter.com/pvq0sqoHy2 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) February 18, 2023

