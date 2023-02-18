The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: Calmer tonight, warmer tomorrow. Clouds slowly increasing, too.

Tomorrow afternoon we should see more in the sunshine and breeziness categories.

By
February 18, 2023 at 4:06 p.m. EST
A colorful sky over the Washington Channel in D.C. as the sun sets. (Jeannie In D.C./Flickr)

After a typical-feeling February day, with some enjoyable sunshine, another warm-up begins tomorrow with high temperatures eyeing the 60-degree mark. Sprinkle chances and breeziness shouldn’t be too impactful.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds increase and may get a bit thick nearer dawn, when a tiny sprinkle is possible. Low temperatures may stay above freezing. We can thank persistent, but mostly light, southerly breezes.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may dominate, and we even may see a quick sprinkle. As we get into later afternoon hours, peeks of sunshine may turn into longer periods. As we turn a bit brighter, you may also notice stronger southerly breezes. A few gusts near 25 mph are possible. This may create a wind chill a couple or a few degrees below the air temperature, but it’s fairly comfortable regardless.

High temperatures aim for the mid-50s to low 60s. Overnight, skies may slowly cloud up a bit, with a sprinkle still possible. We remain mild in the mid- to upper 40s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast that takes you into Tuesday. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Cyclone Freddy in the Indian Ocean

Far from D.C. but of serious weather concern because of expected landfalls in Madagascar (Tuesday) and Mozambique (Thursday), Cyclone Freddy is just a few days away from dangerous impacts unleashed by its wind and rain.

I have collected some information and footage from Twitter, below, so that we can watch as this major cyclone in the Indian Ocean barrels toward the west-southwest.

The borderline good news is that Freddy is forecast to weaken a bit before its first landfall in central Madagascar. Before then, it may strengthen a bit toward 140-mph winds.

Regardless of wind levels at landfall, adding in the amount of rainfall expected is going to have a major impact on both aforementioned African countries. I was unfortunately awestruck at the stadium-looking appearance of the eye, with multiple vortexes — which is typical of very strong tropical cyclones — from the International Space Station.

To conclude with a nugget of somewhat positive news, the populated islands of Mauritius and Réunion are expected to avoid the worst, receiving perhaps a grazing blow.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Loading...