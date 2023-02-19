D.C.-area forecast: New warming trend starts today; highs could reach the 70s by Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Some sun and mild by February standards, but right on par for this winter. A nice day to enjoy the outdoors. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, isolated p.m. shower? Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail Returning warmth is the main story today with partly sunny skies. Temperatures climb well into the 50s to near 60 today, to near 60 on Presidents’ Day, and into the 60s on Tuesday. And yet the warmest day of the week probably isn’t until Thursday when we could surge at least into the 70s! No major rainmakers, but a few disturbances bring chances for spotty showers at times this week.

Today (Sunday): More clouds than yesterday, but we should still end up at least partly sunny. Even with some clouds, we’re warmer with morning temperatures starting in the 30s and afternoon highs rising to the mid-50s to near 60. It is a bit breezy with gusts from the south as high as 20-25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with above-average lows in the low to mid-40s. Our average overnight low for this time of year is in the low 30s. It’s also still a bit breezy during the evening and overnight. Confidence: High

Presidents’ Day (Monday): Mostly cloudy skies on Monday with an isolated afternoon shower possible. But temperatures still top out in the upper 50s to low 60s as the warmth continues! The light breeze is a mild one from the southwest and west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies linger along with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows drop back to near 40 to the low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly sunny skies should return on Tuesday with an afternoon shower possible. By no means is it a wash out. The mild air remains locked in place with highs heading for the 60s. Tuesday night lows dip to the 40s with an isolated shower still possible. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday into Wednesday night looks to have a better chance of some showers, although it’s too early to pinpoint any details. Temperatures should trend just a touch cooler with highs in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Low

Record-challenging warmth is possible Thursday with highs at least well into the 70s! … before we trend somewhat cooler into next weekend. Confidence: Medium

