PM Update: Mild to warm conditions to continue through Presidents’ Day

Through tonight: Breezes decrease as clouds increase later this evening. We could still see a couple of southwesterly gusts near 25 mph in the early evening, though. Temperatures continue to stay above -average and cool only slightly overnight, into the low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Presidents’ Day gets uncharacteristically warm, despite partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Shower or sprinkle chances are low, but are greatest during the afternoon. High temperatures aim for the upper 50s to low 60s. West-southwest breezes generally behave themselves, only occasionally gusting in the 10-to-20-mph range. Overnight, we have some clouds and shower chances as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s.

Allergen update as spring tries record-challenging start

Spring has sprung, and almost early enough to set a record in the D.C. area, according to the Phenology Network. Early-season allergy sufferers who feel the first trees of the season release their pollen — well, it’s not in your head. Spring leafing happens this early perhaps every 40 years (or once in most people’s living memory).

Juniper, elm, and maple trees are pumping out high levels of pollen. I doubt I am alone in feeling their effects! The latest from an American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology counting station in Silver Spring, which details allergens types and levels in the air:

We may see some allergy relief on Wednesday and next weekend if clouds, cooler air and damp conditions occur as currently forecast. There is more pain ahead, though, with lots of warmth on tap this workweek. The trees will probably keep up their high levels of activity.

Weekly Live Q&A chat is scheduled for tomorrow

Just a quick programming note that with a Monday holiday, our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat will be a “Holiday Monday Edition” this (long) weekend. See you at 5:51 p.m. Monday as the sun sets. We’ll then chat on Sundays until Memorial Day weekend.

