D.C.-area forecast: Temperatures jump all around this week, but it’s mostly warm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: 60 degrees is nice on a February holiday, but it’s also been so warm so often that it’s weird. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Possible shower late. Highs: 59-63.

Tonight: Shower possible. Lows: Near 45.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Highs: 60-65. Forecast in detail The utter lack of serious winter weather continues to amaze. This week brings more unseasonably mild weather, including a chance to hit 80 degrees Thursday. Strangely, a wedge of cold air may hold highs in the 40s the day before. Cooler air will follow Thursday’s big warm-up on Friday, but temperatures quickly jump back up again Sunday.

Today (Monday): More clouds than sun today, but light winds from the southwest (near 10 mph) help draw in some mild air. Highs should be around 60. Late in the day, we could see a passing shower (30 percent chance) thanks to a weak disturbance slipping to our north. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy, and a passing shower is possible (30 percent chance), especially late at night. It’s cool but not cold, with lows mostly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A shower is possible (20 percent chance) early on, especially in our northern areas, as another disturbance sweeps through the Northeast. We should have more sunshine in the afternoon, with highs in the low 60s. It becomes rather windy, with gusts out of the west near 30 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear with some increasing high clouds toward morning. It’s a little chillier, with lows 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re wedged in with clouds and cooler temperatures on Wednesday because of a cold front sinking to our south. Highs may hold in the 40s, and light rain is a good bet (60 percent chance), especially in the morning. Temperatures may rise Wednesday night to around 50 as the front to our south retreats to our north, drawing up milder southerly winds. A shower is also possible overnight. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Thursday is the week’s warmest day thanks to a surge of southerly winds and abnormally high temperatures aloft. If we manage a decent amount of sunshine, highs near 80 are in play. If it’s cloudier, they may reach only 70 to 75. It’s abnormally mild Thursday night until a cold front sweeps through during the predawn hours, dropping temperatures to the 40s by Friday morning. Confidence: Medium

Just like the previous two weeks, cold air streams into the area Friday. The day is variably cloudy and blustery, with temperatures holding in the 40s. Temperatures on Friday night dip into the upper 20s and low 30s as clouds increase toward morning. Saturday is mostly cloudy and colder, with highs only near 40; we can’t rule out some rain or snow showers. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Variably cloudy and much milder conditions return Sunday. After lows in the 30s, highs should rebound to around 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article