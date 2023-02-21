D.C.-area forecast: Mild and breezy today, then cooler tomorrow before crazy-warm Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

7/10: Springy situation with winter in hibernation. Can't rule out a quick midday shower before a gusty afternoon breeze. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, breezy, brief midday shower? Highs: 62-68.

Tonight: Clear early, clouds possible late. Lows: 35-45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, cooler, light showers. Highs: 47-53. Forecast in detail February’s concluding chapter delivers some drama as temperatures oscillate wildly in this short workweek, from the 40s and 50s Wednesday, to potentially record-breaking highs near 80 Thursday, and then colder again Friday and Saturday. Not a ton of rain in the forecast, but a few showers are possible at times, with perhaps a light rain/snow mix late Saturday, before trending warmer again by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny skies as temperatures aim toward higher highs in the middle 60s this afternoon. Light winds this morning accelerate to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts (above 30 mph possible) by the afternoon mainly from the southwest and west direction. And we can’t rule out a quick midday shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear most of tonight, but clouds may encroach by late as lows range from the middle 30s in the outer suburbs to the lower to middle 40s in the city. Winds continue from the west at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts and shifting to come from the northwest by late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is our coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to cloudy skies and showers or light rain at times. Lighter breezes from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph are expected. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a light shower. Winds shift to come from the south and temperatures warm overnight with low 50s shifting to the middle to upper 50s toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday delivers a bit of early summer to the area as temperatures surge into the upper 70s to low 80s. Washington’s record high for the date — 78 degrees in 1874 — is in jeopardy. Skies look mixed on Thursday, but we should see some periods of sun with breezy conditions. Some clearing arrives Thursday night with cooler lows back into the middle 40s to low 50s expected. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday keeps those breezes blowing as cooler temperatures range in the upper 40s to middle 50s for highs under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a colder and mostly clear Friday night with lows from the middle 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend contains messy details that we need to resolve. The current look favors increasing clouds on Saturday as highs only hit the 40s. Some light rain or a rain/snow mix could move in late Saturday or into the evening hours with Saturday night lows in the 30s. Most of us should stay above freezing, so no significant impacts expected as of now, but we’ll keep monitoring. Otherwise, rain showers could linger into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

