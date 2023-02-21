PM Update: Cooler Wednesday with some showers around

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Wind advisory until 7 p.m. * It was yet another day that felt more like spring than February. A cold front that passed early this afternoon fired up some feisty showers and a rumble or two, mainly to the north of the city. Other than that, wind kicked up this afternoon. It didn’t bother too much, given highs in the low and mid-60s. Cooler tomorrow, thanks to clouds and some rain.

Through Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly clear this evening. It should stay rather clear until the predawn, when clouds increase. Low temperatures are in the mid-30s to near 40. Winds become light after dark, out of the north or northeast.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll see a good deal of clouds. Some showers may pass through during the morning into early afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid-50s. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 286.58 grains per cubic meter of air.

Thursday torch: Temperatures may reach 80 degrees Thursday. If so, it would set a record for the date in the city. The current record is 78 degrees in 1874. It would come two days later than the first 80-plus day on record. That happened on Feb. 21 in 2018. The monthly record is 84 degrees, in 1930.

