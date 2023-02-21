Powerful cyclone Freddy making landfall in Madagascar

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Freddy had sustained winds near 100 mph, according to Meteo France, as it approached landfall on the Madagascar coast. Areas near landfall can see significant wind damage, with a diminishing but continued threat as the storm charges inland.

It is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of flooding rain in a swath along its path, with upward of 10 inches possible in some spots.

Storm surge — an increase in water level associated with the storm — of around 2 meters (6.6 feet) is also anticipated around and north of the landfall point. Battering near-shore waves as high as 20 to 30 feet were likely, as well.

Advertisement

It follows another tropical system in the past month, which caused flooding and left soils in central Madagascar saturated and unable to hold more water.

Freddy’s landfall is occurring in a relatively rural region of south-central Madagascar, although the city of Mananjary — home to about 25,000 people — sits roughly 30 miles south of where the center is roaring ashore. Mananjary took a direct hit from a cyclone named Batsirai last year, a storm that killed many people and left large parts of the city in ruins.

Freddy has already had a long life span. It originally formed on Feb. 5 northwest of Australia. It became the year’s first Category 5 storm in the middle of last week. It reached Category 5 strength again over the weekend, with sustained winds of 161 mph (140 knots) on Sunday.

Freddy’s two-week trek across the Indian Ocean has been unusual in length and direction. It is one of only four storms to make the entire trek across the Indian Ocean, from east to west, in the modern record. The track is similar to Eline/Leon in February 2000.

By the time it makes a final landfall on the African continent, Freddy will have been a named storm for about three weeks.

On its path toward Madagascar, the storm passed about 100 miles to the north of the smaller islands of Mauritius and Reunion. Major airports on both islands were closed, as were coastal thoroughfares.

Advertisement

The main threat for those locations was coastal inundation from storm surge and the potential for flooding rain. Both islands appear to have been largely spared significant impacts, with most services now reopened, per local reports.

Although Freddy is and has been very intense, the storm is also quite small, which will help limit its impacts. It measured about 200 miles across Tuesday morning, with the worst of its winds and waves confined to an area more like 10 miles from its center.

After landfall, the storm will take about a day to traverse Madagascar with attendant flooding and landslide risks.

Mauritius grounded flights as tropical cyclone Freddy approached the island in the Indian Ocean, while emergency teams braced for heavy rains, floods and landslides in four regions on Madagascar https://t.co/SKV9dkRS5W pic.twitter.com/aprm5ZD26R — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2023

Upon moving back over water in the Mozambique Channel, Freddy is expected to restrengthen toward hurricane-equivalent strength as it eyes another landfall in Mozambique. Given recent floods there, any additional unsettled weather could be bad news.

Thanks to its long track and powerful nature, the storm has been a monster when it comes to Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), a measure of intensity over its life. Surpassing an ACE of 65 Tuesday morning, it already ranks among the highest ACE producers on earth in the satellite era dating to the 1970s. It now holds the highest ACE on record in the Indian Ocean or Southern Hemisphere.

Freddy is the second tropical cyclone to make landfall in Madagascar this season. Cyclone Cheneso came ashore in the northeast on Jan. 17 before crossing much of the island and stalling off the county’s west coast.

Advertisement

That storm displaced nearly 100,000 people in Madagascar and killed around three dozen due to flooding. Its copious rainfall, soaked up by the ground, is also likely to exacerbate new flooding from Freddy.

While Madagascar and surrounds face threats of tropical cyclones annually, the 2021-2022 tropical cyclone season was unusually intense for the country and region. It sits in a region of the Indian Ocean at increased risk of powerful storms thanks to climate change.

Freddy is the strongest storm to impact the nation since Batsirai made landfall as a Category 3 equivalent in early February 2022.

GiftOutline Gift Article