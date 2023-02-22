PM Update: Warmth surges tonight, with highs near record levels Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If it felt chilly out there today, that’s probably because of our lack of winter this winter. Highs in the low and mid-50s are a bit above normal for the date despite being cooler than Tuesday and much cooler than Thursday, when temperatures will surge toward record highs. It could become one of the earliest instances of 80 or higher on record.

Through Tonight: A passing shower will be possible this evening. Clouds will break a bit into the night, although we might not kick them out of here entirely. Low temperatures will come near midnight, with readings perhaps rising into the 60s before sunrise.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A little area of low pressure will pass by to our north. It’ll help draw warmer air into the region. As long as we don’t get stuck in the clouds, high temperatures right around 80 could set records locally. Targets are 78 in 1874 for D.C. and 77 for Dulles in 2017. They’re just a few of many records in play Thursday across the country.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was high once again today at 232.6 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

Beautiful sunrise: On the front end of today’s generally minor rainfall, sunrise was a winner.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article