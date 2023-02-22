D.C.-area forecast: Showers and seasonably cool today, then soaring to near 80 on Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Other than some morning showers, it's a ho-hum seasonably cool and cloudy day — one that feels much more like February than Thursday will. Express forecast Today: Scattered showers through midday. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, rising temperatures. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, record warmth possible. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Showers today along with seasonably cool temperatures offer little clue of the massive warm-up on the way for tomorrow, when we could reach record-setting highs near 80 degrees. Friday returns right back to seasonably cool conditions before a chilly Saturday with a chance of light rain or snow. True to form for this winter, temperatures quickly rebound above average by Sunday afternoon.

Today (Wednesday): We’ll see showers moving in from the west this morning after 7 or 8 a.m. as we start in the upper 30s to low 40s. The showers should exit to the east by around noon. Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and mainly light winds. Just a bit of an afternoon breeze from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures rise through the 50s as winds from the south and southwest pump in a much warmer air mass. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as overnight breezes increase to around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With partly to mostly sunny skies and a steady breeze from the southwest, temperatures make a run toward record highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The record highs to beat for Feb. 23 are 78 degrees at Reagan National Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport from 1874, and 77 at Dulles International Airport from 2017. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Remaining very mild through the evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s. But then it cools off considerably overnight as winds pick up from the west and northwest, with lows by morning in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday features plenty of sunshine, but with a gusty wind from the northwest. That keeps temperatures fairly steady in the upper 40s to low 50s much of the day, and feeling several degrees colder than that with the wind chill. Mostly clear and still breezy into Friday night with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend starts with a weak system passing nearby Saturday, bringing cloudy skies and a chance of light rain or a mix of light rain and snow. It’s probably not cold enough for any snow to stick Saturday, but still chilly with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. As of now there’s just a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower Saturday night into early Sunday, with skies becoming partly sunny on Sunday and highs rebounding to the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

