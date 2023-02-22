Wild weather pattern brings record warmth — and cold — across the country

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Usually, one type of extreme weather dominates at any given time in the United States, but in the midst of a coast-to-coast winter storm, the Lower 48 seems to be facing multiple extremes at once. Several hundred daily warmth records — either record highs or record warm lows — are anticipated in the East through the rest of the week. While fewer cold records are expected across the West, the tally should still pass 100.

There also may be some records for warmest temperatures this early in the year, including such a record for a whole state. In the East, the warmth is more like what you might see on an average day in the late spring or early summer.

Hundreds of records are in play

The main party gets underway Wednesday — then it gets wild on Thursday.

“Highs on Thursday will be particularly anomalous for the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, where temperatures 40+ degrees above average will feel more like June than February,” Weather Prediction Center stated.

Close to 100 daily record highs or record high minimums are in play from the Southern Plains to the Southeast on Wednesday. That tally grows to more than 150 on Thursday, with a focus on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

On the flip side of the jet stream, very cold air — tapping the coldest this winter in parts of Canada — has invaded and taken control of the West. Widespread record low maximums are expected in California and more sporadically through the Rockies both Wednesday and Thursday, with records continuing in California into the weekend.

In the southern part of the state, including in the Los Angeles area, a rare blizzard warning goes into effect in the mountains as cold air settles in.

Due to the potential for strong winds and heavy snow, a BLIZZARD WARNING was issued for the #LACounty and #VenturaCounty mountains from 4 am Friday to 4 pm Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 5 feet and wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are expected. #CAsnow #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wJUzMrqLim — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

There are comparatively few record lows expected, but two patches of them focus on the near-shore West Coast, including around Seattle and San Francisco. The coldest of the cold in this event focuses on the northern and central High Plains.

Springlike surge of warmth

There are far too many warmth records to focus on even a small subset — but some are still worth pointing out.

Orlando could see three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher, starting as soon as Wednesday, with a peak around 92 degrees on Thursday. If that value is reached it would be a February record for the city. Afternoon temperatures remain near 90 through the weekend. Laredo, a city on the Texas border with Mexico, is forecast to reach 96 degrees Wednesday.

So far, the hottest temperature in the country this year is 97 degrees — somewhere may reach that mark during this warm streak.

Thursday temperatures are set to swell into the mid-80s across the South, into the Carolinas and Virginia.

This will threaten a number of February records, as well as ones for earliest-high-in-the-year. Places expected to see their warmest February heat include Charlotte, Lynchburg, Va., and Richmond among others. Locations like Raleigh, N.C., Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., will also be close to warmest on record in the month and likely within the top five warmest February days. State records for the month in the upper 80s for Georgia and South Carolina could also be threatened.

A high of 81 degrees is forecast for Washington, D.C., which would break the daily record of 78 degrees from 1985 and become the second earliest in the year that the temperature has risen above 80 degrees. In 2018, D.C. experienced that kind of temperature on the 21st. The record for the month in Washington is 84 degrees.

Numerous stations will also set highest low-temperature records for the date or all of February, from Tennessee and Kentucky through the Carolinas and into the South. Lows in the 50s and 60s in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, and readings closer to 70 degrees in the South, would be warm for typical highs this time of year.

Although the warmth gets squashed south into the weekend, much of Florida continues to have the possibility of records into at least early next week.

Cold is also very cold

As the East bakes, most of the West and Central U.S. will be shivering. Temperatures are forecast to run as much as 40 or more degrees below average in the northern High Plains and about 15 to 25 degrees below average will be common for West Coast states.

Thursday morning probably features the coldest temperatures of this Arctic outbreak overall. Readings dropping to minus-20 or minus-30 are a good bet in Wyoming and Montana. Denver and Cheyenne, Wyo., are among cities that are likely to see record lows well below zero Thursday morning. Much of the central and northern Plains will see highs Thursday that are near or below zero.

Dozens of record low maximums will also stretch from the Canadian to Mexican border on the West Coast both Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs are only in the 30s around Seattle on Thursday, with lows near record values in the 20s. San Francisco could see record low maximum temperatures for four days straight, starting Wednesday. Readings in the 50s in Los Angeles and San Diego will also threaten record low maximums.

A generally stuck pattern

This event is on the extreme end in many ways, but the general pattern of warm east and cold west has persisted through much of the winter.

Most locations in the East are in the middle of a top-10 warmest climatological winter — which runs from December through February — according to data processed by the Southeast Regional Climate Center. A peppering of spots from Arkansas to the Carolinas and up the coast to Maine are witnessing a warmest winter on record to date.

While the warmth in the East has typically been more impressive than the cold in the West, most places west of the continental divide and into the northern Plains are running below normal for temperatures this winter. This has in many cases led to a snow bounty as a regular stream of storms helps reinforce the cold regime.

Rumors continue of a pattern shake-up that leads to colder conditions in the East. This may come thanks to a disruption of the polar vortex. For now, long-range modeling suggests any upcoming change in the overall winter pattern across Lower 48 could be modest.

