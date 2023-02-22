San Francisco almost never sees snow. This week could be different.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been 47 years since San Francisco last saw measurable snow. It could happen again this week, although it’s not a sure bet. A massive winter storm began to hit the West Coast late Tuesday. Wind gusts in the Bay Area reached as high as around 55 to 70 mph, including a 68 mph gust at San Francisco International Airport, downing trees and causing tens of thousands of power outages. In the southern parts of the state, the storm impacts have led to a rare blizzard warning in areas around the Los Angeles mountains. That’s just the beginning, though, with more gusty winds, rain, thunderstorms, cold and snow all in the forecast the next few days.

Snow in the Bay Area is expected to arrive in two rounds, with the first round bringing light accumulations mainly to elevations above 2,000 feet Wednesday into early Thursday. The second, and probably more significant round, could bring several inches of snow to higher elevations with the potential for moderate to major travel impacts. A winter storm watch is in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains, where up to a foot of snow could fall.

The best odds of a dusting or more of low-level snow would be to be south of the Bay Area, but — if some of the weather models are correct — even some neighborhoods of San Francisco could see snow. While any snow accumulation in San Francisco would most likely be light and confined to higher altitudes, it wouldn’t take much snow to cause problems in an area not used to these conditions.

Snowflakes were spotted in San Francisco as recently as 2011 — also the last time a winter storm watch was issued in the Bay Area. But it was Feb. 5, 1976, the last time “widespread snowfall” made it down to near sea level in the Bay Area, according to meteorologist Jan Null.

Snow could get close to Sacramento as well.

Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow in parts of the region, with nighttime lows forecast in the 30s to near 40 Wednesday through Friday. Even colder lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s are expected in the North Bay, where freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect. A few record low temperatures are possible.

The last real measurable snow in Sacramento took place in Feb 1976. Below is a comparison of the upper air pattern from Feb 1976 and Thur-Fri.

If snow reaches the Valley floor, this is the type of pattern to make it happen BUT conditions have to time perfectly! pic.twitter.com/38ZwfEngdS — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) February 21, 2023

What doesn’t fall as snow will fall as rain, perhaps as much as 1 to 2 inches across portions of the Bay Area. The National Weather Service is not concerned about flooding, but said that some brief heavy rain and ponding of water on roads is possible.

Gusty winds, which were easing Wednesday, are expected to return Thursday afternoon into Friday morning and could combine with falling mountain snow to create low visibility. Storms with lightning and small hail are possible Thursday into Friday as well.

Temperatures should start to trend a bit warmer by Monday.

Blizzard warning in Southern California

Southern California has already seen major storm impacts, with winds gusting from 60 mph to more than 70 mph in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday evening. A gust of 86 mph was reported northwest of Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, and a gust of 83 mph was recorded on Santa Barbara Island.

The winds were diminishing somewhat Wednesday, but are forecast to ramp up again late Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for the Los Angeles County and Ventura County mountains from early Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, amid a combination of snow and strong winds in the forecast.

How rare are blizzard warnings for the region? This appears to be the first blizzard warning ever issued by the National Weather Service office serving Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

Due to the potential for strong winds and heavy snow, a BLIZZARD WARNING was issued for the #LACounty and #VenturaCounty mountains from 4 am Friday to 4 pm Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 5 feet and wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are expected. #CAsnow #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wJUzMrqLim — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

The forecast calls for up to 7 feet of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet, with a few inches possible as low as 1,000 feet. Winds could gust 55 to 75 mph across the mountains and foothills, and 35 to 55 mph in the valleys and along the coasts. Mountain wind chills should drop to the teens to, in some locations, as low as a few degrees below zero.

Dangerous marine conditions are likely, too, with gusts of 35 to 45 knots, seas rising to 13 to 22 feet and high surf.

