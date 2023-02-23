D.C.-area forecast: Record-challenging warmth followed by a brief cold push

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

10:30 a.m. — Warmth delayed, not denied Morning temperatures have not worked out as forecast. Locals know the battle well. Cold air that settles in next to the mountains can be tough to dislodge. This is a case we will still dislodge it. Skies are trending clearer from west to east. As that happens, winds likely kick up a bit. The combo of sunshine and winds will help temperatures spike into the 70s. Reaching 80 may be difficult but flirting with the record of 78 still seems in reach.

From 5:00 a.m...

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Here comes the heat, winter is on the retreat as record highs should be beat.

Express forecast

Today: Partial clearing early and breezy. Highs: 77 to 81

Tonight: Mainly clear with gusty winds. Lows: 45 to 51

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 52 to 56

Forecast in detail

Washington’s record high of 78 dating to 1874 is likely to fall today as strong warmth surges across the area. The heat retreats to the south Friday and there is even the chance of a few wet snowflakes in the area Saturday.

Today (Thursday): Winds from the west pick up quickly (gusts to 25 mph) and help to clear away most clouds, assisting the surge of warmth across the area. Most of the area peaks in the upper 70s but a few spots should reach 80. Fortunately, there is little humidity to deal with this time of year. Confidence: High

Tonight: Gusty winds shift from out of the southwest to out of the northwest overnight, and that is enough to send temperatures downhill in a hurry. Still, with such a warm start, lows are only in the mid-40s to low 50s. Skies remain mostly clear. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Mostly sunny skies don’t help much with warming the area as the strong northwest winds continue to pull in colder air from the Great Lakes. Highs hold in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High pressure builds in and winds finally calm. Lows are mainly in the mid-to-upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A surge of Gulf moisture rides up along the front on Saturday with increasing clouds and maybe, just maybe, a few wet flakes of snow mixed with the rain showers around midday. Accumulation is unlikely but a brief coating on the grass is possible. The dismal weather will keep highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is back to more sun than clouds and warmer air is inching into the area. Highs should reach the low-to-mid 50s. Mainly clear, calm, conditions overnight drop lows to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

A strong storm crossing the Midwest Monday strengthens east winds over the area along with rapidly increasing clouds. Showers are likely to reach the area during the afternoon with more significant rains overnight. Highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

