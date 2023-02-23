PM Update: After today’s record warmth, temperatures closer to average Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite a slow start with cool and cloudy weather lingering this morning, temperatures rapidly surged to highs near and above 80 this afternoon. It was enough for records across the area and more broadly across the Eastern U.S. Today’s high was about 30 degrees above normal. If we managed that in July, we’d be talking temperatures around 120 degrees! This bout of extreme warmth is thankfully short lived as a cold front is on our doorstep.

Through Tonight: Tranquil and warm this evening, with temperatures falling to around 70 near or after sunset. It’ll stay mild through the overnight before a cold front moves through during the pre-dawn Friday. It’ll send temperatures back toward or below 50 near sunrise and perhaps deliver a shower or two.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s yet another Friday cold front. Seems to be our specialty lately. Temperatures dip to the upper 40s near dawn with a quick sprinkle possible, then readings only rise a few degrees during the day. Plenty of sun, but gusty winds add to the chill.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 252.08 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are both low.

Springtime in winter: It was a day you’d be forgiven for forgetting the calendar. Weird if also a bit wonderful.

A rare, fleeting morning rainbow to the west. From Falls Church. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/eN1TFuZdB6 — Nick Anderson (@nfa7506) February 23, 2023

Totally normal winter day in the DMV. Snowflake decorations and ice skating…in 76 degree weather. 😬@capitalweather @DCist pic.twitter.com/bZ1Higvoac — Helena Bottemiller Evich (@hbottemiller) February 23, 2023

Getting my vitamin D and “C” and on this balmy February day @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/QgfrDnKC92 — District Cocktails 🥃 (@DCcocktails) February 23, 2023

Bright sunny weather in DC and the magnolias are blooming at the White House. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/wxyLSGRvB3 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) February 23, 2023

