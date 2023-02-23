Washington sets daily record high temperature of at least 81 degrees

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s official: Thursday is Washington’s warmest Feb. 23 on record and one of the toastiest afternoons so early in the year. The high temperature at Reagan National Airport hit at least 81 degrees, breaking the previous record of 78 degrees set on Feb. 23, 1874. That’s a few degrees below Washington’s record high temperature for all of February, which was 84 degrees on Feb. 25, 1930.

Record high temperatures for the date were also set at Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. The high reached at least 80 degrees at Dulles, surpassing the previous record of 77 on Feb. 23, 2017. At BWI, Thursday’s high temperature made it to at least 78 degrees, at least matching the previous record of 78 on Feb. 23, 1874.

It is the second-earliest day of the year that D.C. has eclipsed 80 degrees. It’s only the fourth time the city has reached 80 degrees or higher in February. The earliest occurred on Feb. 21, 2018. Through Wednesday, this is also Washington’s warmest start to the year on record, with an average temperature of 45.5 degrees during the period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 22.

Thursday also marks the second record high for D.C. this year; the first happened on Jan. 3 when Reagan National Airport reached a high of 69 degrees, breaking the previous Jan. 3 record of 68 in 2000 and 2004. It is also the fourth record high this year at Dulles and the second at BWI.

Advertisement

Temperatures got off to a slow start Thursday morning as clouds and cooler air lingered in place longer than expected. Once skies cleared from the late morning into early afternoon, temperatures jumped rapidly at Dulles, rising 23 degrees in three hours (from 52 at 10 a.m. to 75 at 1 p.m.). At BWI, the temperature climbed 24 degrees in three hours (from 53 at 11 a.m. to 77 at 2 p.m.).

It took a bit longer for Reagan National to shake off the chill from a breeze off the Potomac River. But there, too, temperatures eventually jumped 23 degrees in three hours (from 58 at noon to 81 at 3 p.m.).

The extreme February warmth in the area is part of a larger group of as many as 85 record highs anticipated Thursday in the East ahead of a cold front. In the West, cold is the story. About 70 record low maximums are in play across the West Coast and Rockies.

GiftOutline Gift Article