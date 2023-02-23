Major storm encases northern U.S. in snow and ice

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deep winter conditions stretch from coast-to-coast Thursday as the first round of snow, ice and wind continue to traverse the Great Lakes, southeast Canada and the adjacent Northeast U.S. into Friday. A new round of storminess has also triggered winter storm warnings all the way to the shore in northern California while the mountains around Los Angeles await a blizzard.

As the first round of wintry mayhem begins to exit the east, close to a million customers were without power at times Thursday morning in the Midwest and East as an ice storm brings down trees and power lines in the area.

To the west of there, portions of Interstate 90 — among other roads — were closed in southwestern Minnesota due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions. While the snow is winding down in Minnesota, winds gusting around 30 to 40 mph will keep low visibilities and drifting going through the day.

At least 1,600 flights have also been canceled, on top of similar numbers of cancellations Wednesday, according to FlightAware. A significant chunk of those cancellations are into and out of Minneapolis, where as much as a foot has been reported and moderate to heavy snow persisted into early Thursday.

A thick coating of ice

Don’t have a ruler on me but certainly close to quarter-inch radial ice accretion on tree limbs in downtown Ann Arbor. Numerous power outages. I’ll get some actual measurements once the heavy rain stops. @NWSDetroit #miwx pic.twitter.com/WDAUZvuumL — Nick Dewhirst (@SEMichigan_Wx) February 23, 2023

Close to 1 million customers were left without power overnight into morning in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Michigan is home to the majority of customer outages, with numbers climbing to near 750,000 as of Thursday morning. Counties near the border of Indiana and Ohio were particularly hard hit, with Hillsdale County reporting 80 percent of customers in the dark. The worst of the ice largely remained to the south of cities like Kalamazoo and Detroit.

Ice accumulations up to 0.50 to 0.75 inches created hazardous driving conditions in addition to the lost power. Although main thoroughfares in the area generally remained more wet than frozen, trees and other elevated objects were quick to see ice cake before bending and breaking under the load of heavy ice. Trees across roadways were a common sight, per local reports on social media.

Warmer air surging into the region on Thursday will promote melting of much of the ice. In the interim, dense fog took over Thursday morning.

Minneapolis and nearby areas

Some of the storm’s worst impacts were forecast in and around Minneapolis. Snowfall totals ended up on the lower end of forecast, but winds as high as 40 mph still buffeted the area, leading to drifting and visibilities near zero at times.

The drifts on our office sidewalk are around 20 to 24 inches. With the average car's ground clearance being 6 to 9 inches, can you imagine running into one of these going 45+ MPH on the road? Not good..



It doesn't take much to get stranded! Stay safe out there.#MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/zHyZ8msrv4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 23, 2023

Snowfall tallies in the Twin Cities look to range mainly from a foot to 15 inches in spots.

Conditions west and southwest of Minneapolis, where a blizzard warning was in effect, ended up crippling local travel given Interstate 90 shutdown amid numerous local road closures, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The interstate remained closed near the South Dakota border Thursday morning.

A report of 15 inches just north of Interstate 90 in Edgarton and similar values around Sioux Falls just across the border are among the highest in the region, although reports were still arriving as of publish.

The Northeast

Winter storm warnings for periods of heavy snow were in effect across parts of New York, much of Vermont and New Hampshire, plus parts of Maine through Thursday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories extend farther southward across New England, into Connecticut, and including cities like Hartford and Boston. Around Boston, minor accumulations of freezing rain, sleet and snow are anticipated as temperatures fall into the 20s tonight.

A lull in the snow after Wednesday night’s accumulation may last much of the day before more snow passes through Thursday night into Friday. From a few inches in northern New York to as much as six or seven inches in Maine are forecast by the Weather Service.

Part two smacks Portland

Ice and snow that started in Portland late Wednesday continued into Thursday morning. Snow has also been reported in coastal areas of Oregon and Northern California. The same upper-level storm center responsible for the snow and ice that just striped the Lower 48 has cut off from the northern hemispheric westerly flow and is now pestering the Pacific Northwest while dropping southward.

With snowfall totals of six to 12 inches in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, local media reported that thousands of drivers are parked on impassable roadways and hundreds of cars have been abandoned. 10.8 inches of snow fell on Wednesday alone in Portland, making it the second snowiest day on record there.

State transportation officials are advising that people stay off the roads in the Portland area, where schools and businesses are largely closed.

Big totals

Some of the biggest snow totals from this storm are now supersized.

Wyoming saw snow pile up across much of the state, with more than half a dozen reports of totals reaching 30 inches or greater. As much as four feet fell in the state’s south-central mountains. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that search and rescue operations were taking place in several counties late Wednesday. Low temperatures Wednesday night were between 10 and 30 degrees below zero across the state.

A handful of other big snowfall tallies include:

Park City, Utah: 29 inches

Benoit, Wis.: 26 inches

Hualapai Peak, Ariz.: 24-plus inches

Apple Valley, Minn.: 19 inches

Huron, S.D.: 16 inches

Coal Bank Pass, Colo.: 14 inches

Snowfall totals over a foot are also likely in the Northeast, where as much as eight inches had fallen Thursday morning, and additional inches in the forecast through the night.

What’s next

The upper-level storm that got stuck in the West is about to get unstuck.

It slingshots from the Pacific Northwest toward Southern California over the next several days. On the way, it’s set to deliver more low elevation snow from Oregon to the Mexico border. Southern California may be in for a historic event.

“We are still on track for our DANGEROUS winter storm,” tweeted NWS Los Angeles. “Expect blizzard conditions in the mountains with FEET of snowfall.”

The highest peaks of the Sierra Nevada and ranges to the south can see four to six feet, with widespread 2 to 4 feet totals above elevations of 4,500 feet.

Rare blizzard warnings go into effect 4 a.m. Friday and run to 4 p.m. Saturday in the San Gabriel Mountains overlooking Los Angeles, among other nearby high spots. It’s the first blizzard warning for the area since Feb. 1989.

As this portion of the multifaceted storm eventually shifts east, an early-season severe weather threat is expected to develop on the Southern High Plains, partly thanks to stagnant high pressure in the East delivering the highest February temperatures on record to places like Atlanta. There’s also the likelihood of more snowfall to the north of the new low.

