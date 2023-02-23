Here’s what the winter storm looks like from space

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winter weather stretching from California to Maine blanketed the country with frigid conditions and record-low temperatures — including in the Los Angeles mountains, which are under their first blizzard warning in more than 30 years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The storm is impacting over 70 million Americans. It pummeled the Upper Midwest and parts of the Plains with rampant snowfall and wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph, creating blizzard-like conditions. Parts of some Great Lakes states got a thick coating of ice, leading to widespread power outages. Portland, Ore., saw its second snowiest day on record.

And satellites captured exactly what happened on the ground, from space.

Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) captured the storm that’s sweeping across the country, leaving a sheet of snow and severe icing in its wake.

Advertisement

NOAA’s true color animated image shows exactly what it looks like “if you or I were sitting on the satellite looking [down at the Earth] with our eyes,” said Dan Lindsey, a Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, R Series, (GOES-R) program scientist at NOAA.

Clouds and snow are both white in the animation, but the clouds move. The white areas that don’t move outline the regions hit by heavy snowfall and ice. Fast moving clouds from the satellites can inform forecasters about how fast the wind speeds will be at various levels of the atmosphere, said Lindsey.

NOAA relies on two geostationary satellites orbiting 22,000 miles above Earth to track weather from eastern Australia to western Africa. The satellites orbit around the Earth at the same rate that the Earth spins, taking pictures which capture conditions over different areas, Lindsey said.

Satellite imagery allows scientists to see a historical path from the storm and predict where the storm will move in different ways.

The images confirm what the Upper Midwest faced: The animation depicts the snow cover, shown in bright red, in places like Minnesota that bore the brunt of the storm. Over 13 inches of snow were measured at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

Advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, about a million residents across the country were without electricity — with more than 820,000 power outages reported in Michigan alone. Those numbers are expected to rise as the storm sets its eyes on the Northeast and New England.

Forecasters can also use NOAA’s animated air mass image which shows the cloud’s path across the country as well as stark temperature differences.

Green patches in parts of the south spanning from Texas to the Carolinas indicate “warmer,” “more humid,” “tropical” and “summerlike weather” in parts of the country that saw record-high temperatures, while the purples and reds stretching across the northern half of the country indicates “drier and much more cold air,” Lindsey said. The clouds are a major component in identifying where the major parts of the storm are located.

GiftOutline Gift Article