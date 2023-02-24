California continues to get slammed by strong winter storm

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The latest impacts from a two-part winter storm continued to slam Southern California on Friday, where snow has fallen at unusually low elevations. The culprit is a monstrous area of low pressure in the upper part of the atmosphere. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A “cold and dangerous” mess was expected to continue into Saturday including flooding, road closures, downed trees and power lines, whiteout and blizzard conditions, and an increased chance of avalanches. There was even potential for thunderstorms off the coast to generate waterspouts that could move onshore as small tornadoes in western Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

More than 115,000 customers in the state had no power as of midday Friday, with most of the outages in Northern California to the north of the Bay Area.

Blizzard warnings remained in effect through Saturday afternoon across the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where the National Weather Service warned of “difficult to impossible” travel and that “some mountain roadways may be impassable for an extended period of time.” Heavy snow and winds gusting up to 80 mph were forecast to reduce visibility to near zero and cause extensive tree damage.

The blizzard warning was the first issued by the National Weather Service office serving Los Angeles and the surrounding area since 1989 and believed to be only the second ever issued by the office.

Numerous road closures were reported across the region, including the stretch of Interstate 5 known as “the Grapevine.” Also, all Friday departures on the Catalina Express ferry service were canceled.

Advertisement

The heaviest snow was forecast at elevations above 4,500 feet, with a general 2 to 5 feet expected and up to 7 to 8 feet near some of the highest peaks. Another round of strong winds was underway on Friday, after gusty winds caused hundreds of thousands of power outages earlier in the week, with gusts around 60 to 75 mph in the mountains and foothills and 30 to 50 mph on the coasts and in the valleys.

At lower elevations, rain intensity was expected to increase through the day with 2 to 4 inches likely and a threat of flooding. The rain comes after Los Angeles Airport set a record low temperature of 41 degrees on Thursday, the same day that either snow or graupel fell on Mount Lee, where the iconic Hollywood sign overlooks the valley.

The Bay Area

Snow at unusually low elevations was falling on Friday around the Bay Area as well, with 2 to 3 inches reported in Cloverdale at an elevation of 250 feet. Anywhere from flurries to a dusting fell across parts of Berkeley Hills and Oakland Hills. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches were expected along the Marin Coastal Range and North Bay interior mountains at elevations as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

Advertisement

The Calistoga grade in Napa County saw a few inches of snow at an elevation of about 400 feet, causing a large multivehicle backup.

At higher elevations, several inches to a foot of snow had fallen Thursday into early Friday across the Santa Cruz Mountains to the south of San Francisco, with gusty winds and low visibility closing roadways, including a portion of Highway 17. Some of the highest snow totals, up to around 12, inches were reported near Los Gatos.

Snow levels were expected to rise to from 2,000 to 2,500 feet on Friday with winter storm warnings set to expire around midday.

At lower elevations, including in San Francisco, there was heavy rain, hail and lightning, which is relatively uncommon for the City by the Bay.

🌩Electric! Several thunderstorms moved through the region overnight producing heavy rain, hail, and lightning. Here's a 24 hour lightning summary. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WBC15R8SCF — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2023

Storm impacts continue across the United States

Farther east, snow and ice effects from the first round of this week’s two-part winter storm were coming to an end Friday morning across portions of the Northeast and New England. Snow earlier in the week blanketed much of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, including 12 to 16 inches of snow in and around Minneapolis, which wasn’t as much as some initial forecasts, but crippled travel nonetheless.

Advertisement

More than 700,000 customers still had no power in Michigan as of Friday morning. Tens of thousands were still in the dark in both Illinois and New York. Gusty winds that only added to the power outages on Thursday had diminished by Friday, but temperatures remained below freezing across much of the region.

The cold, snow and ice in the West and across the northern tier of the nation was in sharp contrast to the record February warmth on Thursday in the Eastern U.S.

This weekend, as the area of low pressure spiraling into California tracks eastward, the focus shifts to a risk of isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms late Sunday across northern parts of Texas, mainly north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth, and northward into central to western Oklahoma. That includes Oklahoma City, where temperatures early Friday were in the 20s with areas of freezing drizzle and sleet possible but were forecast to reach the upper 60s on Sunday with severe storms possible Sunday night.

The same storm system is then predicted to bring more snow and ice to parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and New England early next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article