D.C.-area forecast: Another windy Friday featuring chillier air blowing in

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Wind with sunshine is somewhere in the middle of our grading scale. Wind chills dipping closer to 40 degrees remind us it’s still February. Express forecast Today: Windy, partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s but cooling.

Tonight: Early winds calm. Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Rain and snow showers. Highs: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Forecast in detail It’s another Friday with blustery conditions and slowly decreasing or generally stable daytime temperatures. Dress with at least a couple of layers! As for tomorrow’s possible snowflakes, keep low expectations. North of town has a better shot at seeing a dusting to a heavier coating of snow on grassy surfaces, mainly because it will be colder. Precipitation may be kind of limited. The best outdoor activity day looks to be Sunday.

Today (Friday): Northwest wind gusts around 30 mph continue to blow in colder air. Mostly sunny skies don’t even help prevent the gradual decline in temperatures. We may see some mid-50s in the morning and into midday hours, then cooler mid-40s nearer sunset. Wind chills generally hover around 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the thermometer at any given time. Confidence: High

Tonight: Wind gusts slowly calm, especially after midnight, with on-and-off clouds at times. Low temperatures dip into the mid-20s to low 30s. Early evening wind gusts around 20 mph are still likely, just so that you’re aware. Confidence: High

Saturday: Clouds increase during the morning hours and we could see some wet snowflakes fall with some wintry mix rain showers. A few flakes may find some grass to accumulate on, with odds somewhat more likely north and east of town rather than south and west. It’s a fairly raw day with high temperatures seemingly in a range of mid-30s to low 40s, but perhaps grouped together depending on precipitation or not. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances diminish. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s, with no widespread ice issues expected. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Cold doesn’t tend to stay long this winter. High temperatures warm again into the mid-50s to near 60, under slowly clearing skies. Breezes are around but should remain moderate at worst. If we see more clouds than currently expected, we may have to cool the high temperature forecast a bit. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should be partly to mostly clear, and breezes fairly calm. Low temperatures may only dip into the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Some rain looks likely on Monday, especially later in the day. It may add up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain but stay tuned as we get closer for better confidence on timing and amounts. Temperatures also have a small question mark but may end up nearer average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

If there’s any holdover rain Tuesday, it tries to end earlier in the day rather than hang around. Temperatures pop above average as sunshine tries to emerge a bit more. We may see the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind gusts above 30 mph are possible as skies turn clearer with time. Confidence: Medium

