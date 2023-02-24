PM Update: There’s record February pollen, but it’s probably not the dust on your car

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was a good reminder it’s not late May — as long as you ignored the peak-like pollen levels. Temperatures dipped slowly throughout the day toward afternoon readings in the low 50s. A seasonable night will lead us into a chilly Saturday. In our warm winter, the chilly Saturday has been a regular. This time some snow is probably going to join the party.

Through Tonight: Someone around here should see a good sunset with high clouds hanging around. Otherwise, it should be partly cloudy and rather tranquil. It’s on the chilly side, but alas it is February. Lows should end up mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.



Tomorrow (Saturday): Snow showers are possible by midmorning, but anything more substantial will probably hold off until lunchtime or afternoon. Snow lovers might call it “snow TV,” as it’s nice to look at yet doesn’t amount to much. We’ll most likely get coating on grass, but someone could get a little more. Highs will be in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunshine should return, with mild temperatures tagging along for the ride. We should hit the mid-50s to around 60. Our weather roller coaster keeps on keeping on.

Pollen update: Your burning eyes aren’t lying: Pollen is extreme for February. In fact, today’s count of 2724.6 grains per cubic meter is the highest on record this early in the year. But the pollen is probably not the main contributor to reports of a dusty substance around the region. More on that below.

The “white dust” is probably (mainly?) dust: You may have noticed an odd substance falling from the sky late Thursday night or found it on your vehicle Friday morning. While the exact source is up for debate, the most likely culprit is a mix of dusts blowing off the Southern High Plains.

True Color RGB images from @NOAASatellites #GOES16/#GOESeast showed large plumes of blowing #dust across parts of New Mexico, Texas ad Oklahoma on 22 Feb: https://t.co/dTjGPF9YWt; Note the brighter white plume originating from White Sands NM. #NMwx #TXwx #OKwx pic.twitter.com/oE82XqqSkO — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) February 23, 2023

@capitalweather did you receive any reports of the ashy substance falling from the sky last night throughout the DMV? pic.twitter.com/JL4U0hyBMw — NTS 👑🐝 👨‍🌾🐓🐴🐶🐮 (@silvernt) February 24, 2023

The dark soils of Texas mingled with lighter soils from New Mexico and zipped around the southern end of the winter storm. This is nothing new. Dust blowing off the Plains in the Dust Bowl have made it to the East Coast and Washington a number of times, which ultimately helped lead to action to address the problem.

