Snowflakes likely in D.C. area Saturday, but accumulation potential limited

In a winter like this, the potential for a coating on grassy surfaces counts as big weather news. We’ve got the potential for that kind of situation in the D.C. area Saturday. The chance of snowflakes comes as we trend much cooler into the weekend after Thursday’s record warmth.

There may be some breaks of sun early Saturday morning, but clouds should thicken into the midday. Most of the area should then see scattered areas of mainly light snow, perhaps mixed with a little sleet or rain, starting around lunchtime and ending before sunset. Precipitation is mostly likely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with temperatures stuck in the 30s.

Occasional bursts of heavier snow are possible, which may lead to a light coating on grassy areas up to around a half-inch and up to around one inch in a worst-case scenario.

The midday timing is not too favorable for accumulation on roadways as most places should remain above freezing and roads should retain some of the recent warmth. Not to mention the sun angle is now ready and willing to battle any snowflakes trying to survive on pavement.

That said, a heavier burst or two of snow could briefly lower temperatures to around 32 degrees, especially north of the Beltway, leading to the chance of a little slush on roads.

Even with limited accumulation potential, any chance of daytime snow will certainly intrigue hungry area snow lovers! Washington’s 0.4 inches of snow this winter is the fourth lowest on record to date.

Warmer weekdays, cooler weekends

As warm as we’ve been this winter, our brief cold spells — and now this chance of a little snow — have seemed to focus on the weekends. In fact, Saturday and Sunday are running the coolest compared to average of any days of the week since Dec. 1.

Saturdays are on track to be about 0.6 degrees below normal after this weekend. Sunday is second coolest, running 1.6 degrees above normal. Even though it’s been a sea of warmth, the biggest departure relative to normal came on Christmas Eve (a Saturday) when the temperature was 24.4 degrees below normal.

Thursdays have been the warm ones this winter, as we saw this week with record highs near 80. They are running an astounding 8.2 degrees above normal. Fridays have tended to be the cold front days, like the current Friday which saw overnight temperatures in the upper 60s before dropping to the 50s for most of the day.

Meteorological winter concludes on Tuesday. It’ll end up one of the warmest on record for Washington.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

