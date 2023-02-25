D.C.-area forecast: Snow focuses on afternoon, with light accumulation possible

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today (Saturday): Clouds rule. There could be some snow showers as soon as midmorning, but steadier and more widespread activity probably holds off until noon and beyond. It likely winds down and pulls to the east by the 5 to 7 p.m. time frame. This is a quick-hitter, but any bursts of heavier snow — especially nearer sundown — could cause some grassy coatings to a bit more. We could also see a little mix with or change to rain over time, especially the southern Maryland area. Temperatures top out in the mid- and upper 30 most spots, then probably fall to the low and mid-30s in snow. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few snowflakes or raindrops may linger early. There’s some risk of patchy slick spots, mainly as any standing water freezes with temperatures dropping to and below freezing but also because low-level humidity remains somewhat high through the night. Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There could also be some patchy fog. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly sunny skies return and back to spring we go. Highs try for 60. Winds blow lightly, with the occasional stronger gust, from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Stars should be plentiful amid partly to mostly clear conditions. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers may arrive in the area by Monday morning. Better odds of rain come in the afternoon and evening as a storm system passes to our northwest. With plenty of clouds and some rain around, temperatures are held back nearer average levels. That’s probably within a few degrees of 50. It could be a decent little rain of about 0.25 inch to 0.5 inch. Confidence: Medium

Sun is back and so is warmth on Tuesday. It’s the start of another several-day stretch of highs in the 60s. Near 60 to mid-60s seems like a good range for highs, as of now. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): Tap. Tap. Tap. Is this thing on? We’ve got a real chance of some grassy coatings Saturday afternoon.

