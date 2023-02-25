The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

PM Update: Snow exiting. Possible icy patches overnight. Very mild tomorrow.

Fog and drizzle tonight may freeze in some locations. Increasing sunshine Sunday.

February 25, 2023 at 2:19 p.m. EST

After a dusting to a slightly heavier coating of snow on some surfaces, we have possible freezing fog and drizzle overnight. Icy patches may develop, so use some caution. Clouds depart tomorrow morning, and we turn sunnier into the midday and afternoon hours. A springlike 60 degrees is possible.

Through Tonight: Any early evening lingering snowflakes should exit sooner than later. Drive a bit cautiously, with some invisible ice coatings on roads — which may simply look wet — possibly developing. Standing water could also freeze, perhaps combining with patchy freezing drizzle and fog. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the start of the workweek.

When’s the next chance for snow?

Not that any of us have high expectations for snowstorms this winter, but there’s a relatively decent hint (atmospheric signal) that we may see a few flakes next Friday and/or early Saturday. Give us a bit more time to watch this, as we consider using our Snow Potential Index (SPI) after today’s snowflakes.

Of course confidence is low, and details will remain fuzzy until we get a bit closer, but it’s worth watching. As of now, we have approximately a 10 to 20 percent chance of accumulating snow west of I-95. See the light green shading near D.C., below.

I think we can be cautiously optimistic about this chance, but of course we know by now to keep expectations managed!

