PM Update: Snow exiting. Possible icy patches overnight. Very mild tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Any early evening lingering snowflakes should exit sooner than later. Drive a bit cautiously, with some invisible ice coatings on roads — which may simply look wet — possibly developing. Standing water could also freeze, perhaps combining with patchy freezing drizzle and fog. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

When’s the next chance for snow?

Not that any of us have high expectations for snowstorms this winter, but there’s a relatively decent hint (atmospheric signal) that we may see a few flakes next Friday and/or early Saturday. Give us a bit more time to watch this, as we consider using our Snow Potential Index (SPI) after today’s snowflakes.

Of course confidence is low, and details will remain fuzzy until we get a bit closer, but it’s worth watching. As of now, we have approximately a 10 to 20 percent chance of accumulating snow west of I-95. See the light green shading near D.C., below.

I think we can be cautiously optimistic about this chance, but of course we know by now to keep expectations managed!

