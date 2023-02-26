D.C.-area forecast: Another mild week ahead; rain possible late Monday and again late week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Mild weather returns during the afternoon as well as some sunshine. Enjoy! Express forecast Today: Morning clouds, then increasing sun. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, rising p.m. rain chances. Highs: Near 50. Forecast in detail Temperatures return to at or above seasonable levels today and through the workweek. After clouds and patchy fog this morning, increasing sunshine by afternoon should get us at least well into the 50s. An approaching area of low pressure brings thickening clouds on Monday with rising rain chances, especially by late afternoon into evening, before a mild and pleasant midweek.

Today (Sunday): We wake up to some areas of patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s. However, partly to mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon. It’s the warmer day of the weekend with afternoon highs at least in the mid-50s, and maybe upper 50s to near 60 if the clouds clear out early enough. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Dry conditions through the evening and overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a bit warmer than average with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): We start off mostly cloudy and dry, but a passing shower or two is possible late morning into afternoon as our next system approaches from the west. The timing is still coming together, but the best chance of more numerous showers looks to be late afternoon into evening. Highs should top out near 50 with an increasing afternoon breeze from the southeast. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and periods of steady rain are possible during the evening before diminishing rain chances overnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 to 65 — around or more than 10 degrees above average. Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

We will monitor for the possibility of more rain Wednesday night into the latter part of the workweek, but model uncertainty is high at this point.

