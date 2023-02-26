PM Update: Seasonably chilly tonight, cool and cloudier tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies hung on later than expected into Sunday afternoon in the greater D.C. region, keeping some locations in the 50s — even some 40s near the Chesapeake Bay. Better late than never, sunshine has returned for everyone late this afternoon. The sunniest spots, especially along the I-81 corridor, saw temperatures more easily rise above 60 degrees. Tomorrow we have thickening clouds with rising rain chances.

Through tonight: Skies are mostly clear until near dawn, when clouds begin increasing. We stay precipitation-free and dry. It’s a bit chilly, but around average for this time of year, with low temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid-30s. West-northwest breezes slowly decrease, most notably after midnight, perhaps nearing fully calm conditions by dawn.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds are on the increase fairly rapidly during morning hours. A brief, stray shower could toss a few raindrops into the region as early as late morning and midday. High temperatures may only reach the mid- to upper 40s, and increasing moist, clammy breezes keep wind chills around 40 degrees for much of the day. As the afternoon wears on, we may see more rain showers.

Approaching sunset, steadier rain may get going and last through the evening hours. Any moderate-intensity rainfall should end by midnight, as it looks now. Rain totals may amount to one-third to two-thirds of an inch. Temperatures barely fall, and hover the upper 30s to low 40s.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through midweek. Chat tonight with us on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 5:57 p.m. for the weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A.

Not quite as warm as expected? Blame fog and clouds.

Today we had warmer high temperatures near the mountains north and west of town. Many locations away from the Bay saw sunshine earlier in the day, which allowed for more warming. Many spots in central Virginia climbed into the 60s.

Closer to the Beltway and Bay, the latest satellite imagery below shows the pattern of clouds and fog hanging tough. These stubborn, sunshine-hiding features prevented as much warming in D.C. and east of I-95.

Normally we see the opposite, especially during coastal storms, when the mountains north and west of town are colder, while spots south and east of town are the mildest.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article