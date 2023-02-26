Central U.S. faces destructive storms from system that slammed California

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of destructive thunderstorms is expected from the southern Plains into the western Ozarks on Sunday afternoon and night, originating from the same system that walloped California on Friday and Saturday. Widespread winds of 60 to 80 mph and tornadoes, a few of which could be strong, are predicted.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has declared the severe storm risk as high as level 4 on its 1-to-5 scale. “An extensive swath of severe thunderstorm winds, some exceeding 75 mph, is expected this evening into tonight from the eastern Texas Panhandle across parts of Oklahoma to the western Ozarks region,” it wrote Sunday morning.

Storms will be instigated by the same upper-air disturbance that brought wintry weather to California, including up to 81 inches of snow in the Los Angeles County mountains. Blizzard warnings were issued there and in the high terrain of Ventura County for the first time since 1989 as snow levels descended to 1,000 feet. Heavy rain and showers of hail pelted the lowlands and the Central Valley, which also were buffeted by strong winds.

That same cross-country storm system will charge northeastward and deliver snow to central and northern New England into Tuesday.

Areas affected by severe storms

Sunday’s severe weather will affect mainly the southern and central Plains and portions of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri. The threat will shift into portions of the Ohio Valley during the daylight hours Monday, although the overall storm intensity should decrease some.

The level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather includes a sliver of Texas along the Red River near the southwestern Oklahoma border and a large swath of western and central Oklahoma. It encompasses the entire Oklahoma City metro area, including Norman. Stillwater is also in the bull’s eye.

A broader level 3 out of 5 risk surrounds level 4, and stretches from north of Wichita Falls, Texas, and east of Pampa and Borger in the Panhandle to near Springfield, Mo. It also sideswipes Wichita and covers a decent chunk of southeastern Kansas, as well as clips northwestern Arkansas, including Fayetteville.

The level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather extends all the way to the Missouri-Illinois border. Kansas City is within that zone.

Hazards

The primary concern will be damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 80 mph. That will be sufficient to topple vulnerable trees, cause scattered power outages and pose a danger to high-profile vehicles on area roadways.

Residents should anticipate derecho-like effects. While a storm system has to track about 400 miles while producing semi-continuous damage to earn the title “derecho,” the longevity of a line of storms has no bearing on conditions experienced at one’s home or other specific location. That’s why, even if Sunday night’s storms don’t attain the longevity of a derecho, they’ll still probably achieve the magnitude. Therefore, anticipated impacts should be taken very seriously.

Initial storms may also pose a tornado risk, since the first thunderstorm formation may take the form of lone, discrete rotating thunderstorms known as “supercells.” The greatest probability will be along the western Oklahoma-Texas border, particularly along Highway 62 west of Lawton, where a strong tornado can’t be ruled out.

By nightfall, storms will have merged into a solid line with destructive winds, though a rogue tornado spin-up will remain possible along the leading edge of the line.

Timing

Thunderstorms will erupt quickly from southwest Kansas near Dodge City or Liberal to southeast of Amarillo, Tex., about 4 or 5 p.m. Central time. They’ll reach the Oklahoma border by 6 p.m., closing in Woodward and Elk City by 7 p.m. and reaching a Cherokee to Watonga to Lawton line about 8 p.m.

The Oklahoma City metro and Interstate 35, as well as Ponca City and Stillwater, will experience their worst conditions in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. time frame. Storms will breeze into the Tulsa area a little before midnight, hitting Joplin, Mo., around the same time. Thereafter, they’ll hit Springfield, Mo., around 1 or 2 a.m.

Preparations

Before the storms, residents in the affected areas should:

Remove any loose items on their property.

Secure lawn furniture or other decorations.

Ensure vulnerable trees are not in a position to fall and cause structural damage.

Have a way to be notified of severe weather watches and warnings.

Review their family’s severe weather plan before the onset of hazardous conditions.

Alter any travel plans to avoid Interstates 40, 44 and 35 when severe thunderstorms are forecast.

Setup

Surface low pressure will push out of western Kansas on Sunday afternoon, reaching Salina along Interstate 70 by midnight. As the low gradually strengthens, it will draw warm air north as it “inhales.” That’s why Oklahomans are awakening to readings in the 40s but can expect highs in the mid-60s during the evening.

That low will drape a cold front to the south, with a dryline — or interface between dry, desert air from the Southwest and moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air to the east — trailing behind.

Those two boundaries will help to kick pockets of warmer, humid air upward, creating a line of storms. Those storms will propagate east-northeast along a diffuse west-to-east warm front, which will act like railroad tracks along which to guide the storms.

A strong jet stream will be ripping overhead, providing ample momentum for storms to mix to the surface as damaging gusts.

Dynamic storm disturbance walloped Southern California

The same storm system rolled down the Pacific Coast late last week, sweeping a tongue of moisture ashore and bringing heavy precipitation. The instigating bowling ball of high-altitude cold allowed snow to fall at elevations as low as 1,000 feet in Southern California, with a cold rain and showers of hail reported elsewhere in the San Joaquin Valley and at the coast.

Hanford, Calif., picked up 2.70 inches of rain on Friday, the city’s all-time daily record. Los Angeles received 3.81 inches between Friday and Saturday. The higher elevations northeast of the city, however, picked up bountiful snow — Mountain High, a ski resort that’s a short drive into the mountains from downtown Los Angeles, received 81 inches; Isabella Highland in Kern County had just shy of 70 inches as of Sunday morning; and in San Bernardino County, Running Springs was at 66 inches and Big Bear Lake tallied 57 inches. Similar totals of 40 to 60 inches fell in the Sierra Nevada where blizzard warnings remain in effect until early Wednesday with more storminess on the way.

Winds also gusted to 82 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and up to 87 mph in the high terrain of Ventura County.

