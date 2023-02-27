PM Update: Showers likely through evening, then mild and breezy Tuesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures made the low 50s this afternoon as some occasional sunshine broke through the clouds. Rain so far has been spotty and generally light. Some heavier showers are expected to move across the area this evening. It’s a quick hitter of a storm system, with rain expected to taper off overnight. Then we can expect a nice, if breezy, Tuesday.

Through tonight: Several rounds of showers are likely through midnight. Rain could be moderate. A quarter-inch may be the most common amount locally, but some spots could approach half an inch. Lows will range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Skies should begin clearing before dawn. Winds will be light through the night.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Low cloudiness and perhaps some morning fog should give way to more sunshine through the day. Temperatures are expected to rise to highs around 60 or so. Winds should be a bit gusty out of the northwest.

Kind of dry: We can use whatever rain falls. Year to date, the city is running 1.84 inches below normal for precipitation. It’s a similar story at Dulles, and Baltimore is 2.25 inches below normal. Much of the area from the North Carolina coast to New York City is running below typical precipitation levels so far this year.

