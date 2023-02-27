D.C.-area forecast: Chilly to start and end the week, mild in the middle

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Cloudy skies, a raw chill and late-day rain get the week off to a subpar start. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, rain late. Highs: 45 to 49.

Tonight: Rain ends after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, p.m. sun. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail As we exit February and enter March, temperatures are set to gradually trend a little cooler. But we’ll still have several mild days in the middle of this week, even if they’re bookended by chillier weather. As temperatures fluctuate, we’ll have two main opportunities for rain: first, late this afternoon into tonight and then again on Friday.

Today (Monday): A zone of cold high pressure to the north will steer in chilly air off the Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, moisture will increase as a storm system approaches from the west. The result is increasing clouds and — by late in the afternoon — rain. Highs are in the mid- to upper 40s, with wind from the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain showers are likely through the evening before tapering off in the hours after midnight. About one-quarter to a half-inch of rain is probable. Overnight lows dip to near 40 with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some low clouds and fog could linger some in the morning but we should have a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon, with highs close to 60. Winds come in from the west at 10 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear and chilly but not especially cold. Lows range from the low 30s in our colder spots to the upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday is the top candidate for the week’s nicest day, with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase some at night with a chance of showers toward morning and lows around 45 to 50. After a shower or two early in the day, Thursday should be nice and mild, too, with variable cloud cover and highs in the 60s. Clouds build again Thursday night with rain a good bet late. Lows are near 40. Confidence: Medium

Expect a rainy day on Friday as a strong storm system tracks through the region or to the west. Depending on the track, it could be a cold rain with highs near 40 or much milder with highs at least into the 50s. The rain should end Friday night with lows near freezing early Saturday. Confidence: Low-Medium

The first weekend of March looks dry and seasonably chilly. With a good amount of sunshine, highs both days should reach the mid- to upper 40s with lows Saturday night in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

