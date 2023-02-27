D.C.-area forecast: Chilly to start and end the week, mild in the middle

Today (Monday): A zone of cold high pressure to the north will steer in chilly air off the Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, moisture will increase as a storm system approaches from the west. The result is increasing clouds and — by late in the afternoon — rain. Highs are in the mid- to upper 40s, with wind from the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Rain showers are likely through the evening before tapering off in the hours after midnight. About one-quarter to a half-inch of rain is probable. Overnight lows dip to near 40 with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some low clouds and fog could linger some in the morning but we should have a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon, with highs close to 60. Winds come in from the west at 10 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clear and chilly but not especially cold. Lows range from the low 30s in our colder spots to the upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the top candidate for the week’s nicest day, with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase some at night with a chance of showers toward morning and lows around 45 to 50. After a shower or two early in the day, Thursday should be nice and mild, too, with variable cloud cover and highs in the 60s. Clouds build again Thursday night with rain a good bet late. Lows are near 40. Confidence: Medium
Expect a rainy day on Friday as a strong storm system tracks through the region or to the west. Depending on the track, it could be a cold rain with highs near 40 or much milder with highs at least into the 50s. The rain should end Friday night with lows near freezing early Saturday. Confidence: Low-Medium
The first weekend of March looks dry and seasonably chilly. With a good amount of sunshine, highs both days should reach the mid- to upper 40s with lows Saturday night in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium