New York City, much of Southern New England set for biggest snow of winter

In the midst of a winter without much winter, New York City and much of Southern New England are staring down the biggest snowstorm of the season thus far Monday night into Tuesday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of seven Northeast states, including all of Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as counties just north of the Big Apple. In New York City and Boston, winter weather advisories are up.

Oddly enough, this could be the beginning of the wintriest pattern of the season for the region, just as the calendar flips to climatological spring with the start of March. The pattern change may have been kick-started by a recent disruption of the polar vortex.

Looking ahead into March, wintry weather may become further entrenched in the Northeast as a zone of high pressure builds over Greenland in response to the polar vortex disruption. The development of such a Greenland block tends to force the jet stream to dip over eastern North America, allowing cold air to spill south and sometimes inciting storminess along the East Coast.

Current storm

#GOESEast is continuing to monitor a large #WinterStorm moving across the U.S. today.

Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the Great Lakes and Northeast. Farther south, Wind Advisories and Tornado Watches are in effect. https://t.co/wJGBXDcNu2 pic.twitter.com/0DW4DzTsUg — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 27, 2023

The storm bringing the wintry weather to the Northeast is the same one that generated tremendous amounts of rain and snow in Southern California on Friday and into the weekend before unleashing destructive tornadoes and straight-line winds in Oklahoma and Texas. It’s presently sweeping toward the Great Lakes, spawning the potential for severe storms in the Ohio Valley on Monday afternoon. The storm is set to reform off the Mid-Atlantic coast and spread wintry precipitation over New England through Tuesday.

Snow is expected to develop across Pennsylvania and New York on Monday evening and continue into the night. Flakes should start flying between late evening and midnight in New York City.

“A period of … snow and sleet is expected overnight for the city and Long Island … before precipitation changes over to plain rain Tuesday morning,” wrote the National Weather Service office serving the region.

The storm is expected produce New York City’s first inch of snow this winter. Only 0.4 inches of snow has fallen in Central Park, which is the least on record to date.

The snow could become heavy at times overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Snowfall rates could top one inch per hour from eastern Pennsylvania through New York City, leading to dangerous travel conditions.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast across interior Southern New England, along the eastern side of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. Temperatures there will be the coldest in the region, and about 7 to 10 inches are expected through Tuesday.

A similar maximum can be anticipated to the west of the Hudson Valley in eastern New York; about 5 to 10 inches are forecast in the eastern Catskill Mountains.

To the east near Boston, about 3 to 4 inches is forecast, with most of that falling Monday night and early Tuesday. Temperatures rising above freezing during Tuesday should limit additional accumulation there.

“Regardless of specific amounts, the main impact will be to the Tuesday morning commute,” wrote the Weather Service office serving Boston.

First of two snow events this week

A second storm is forecast to develop and rapidly gain strength over Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday into Friday. In addition to another threat of severe thunderstorms in the South, more snow is anticipated for the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast.

As the exact track of the storm — as it heads eastward — is still uncertain, it’s hard to say where the rain-snow line ends up, and what areas will see the most snow.

For now, a strip of snow on the north of the developing storm seems likely from the central Plains to the lower Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday.

Eastward, interior locations north of the Mason Dixon line are at most risk for significant snowfall Friday into Saturday. Many of the same places that see substantial snowfall from the first system this week may be targeted again.

Pattern could support winter storminess for a while

Following the disruption of the polar vortex, the large-scale weather pattern is undergoing a change toward one more favorable for Northeast snow.

While this week is still mainly mild, with some chances of snow interspersed, it may mark the start of a trend toward colder weather.

The pattern — featuring a zone of high pressure over Greenland — is also often friendly to Northeast snow chances.

Forecast models indicate that starting next week, most of the Lower 48 states will be colder than normal.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the potential for below-normal temperatures in all states but Florida from March 11-24. At the same time, they are forecasting above-normal precipitation in the East, focused on the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

March snow is not uncommon, but can be difficult to come by, even with cold air, especially in areas south of Pennsylvania. The snowfall average for the month is 9 inches in Boston, 5 inches in New York City, 10 inches in Scranton and 2 inches in Washington.

