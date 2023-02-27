Tornadoes, severe winds hit central U.S.; damage reported in Oklahoma

Warnings for severe weather were issued in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on Feb. 26 as thunderstorms brought destructive winds in the southern and central Plains. (Video: The Washington Post)

Officials urged residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas to seek shelter as tornadoes and severe winds were reported early Monday. The National Weather Service said tornadoes were observed overnight in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, and detected by radar in parts of northern Texas. Across parts of the region, pea-size to golf ball-size hail was possible, the NWS warned.

The police in Norman, Okla., said there were 12 injuries reported by hospitals in the area, noting that none were critical. There were scenes of serious damage in Norman, where police reported downed power lines and debris. A video of a residential neighborhood in Norman showed overturned cars and houses with roofs that had been blown off.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show tornado sirens blaring in Oklahoma City, and the local NBC affiliate KFOR reported that multiple vehicles — including two semi trucks — were tipped over or tossed by high winds near the town of Goldsby. An RV was turned sideways and a barn was destroyed in Norman, KFOR reported, and a steel transmission line tower collapsed around the intersection of two highways in Cleveland County, forcing authorities to close both down.

More than 61,000 customers were without power in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas as of 5 a.m. Eastern time Monday, according to the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.

@koconews @KOCOdamonlane @KOCOMichael Hwy 9 and 77 just north of On Cue. Wind damage here and to the east including NCED and the hospital. pic.twitter.com/If3MOp2e81 — CedarCountryFD (@cedar_fd) February 27, 2023

In northern Texas, the National Weather Service in Amarillo early Sunday night warned residents in the town of McLean to “take cover” from a “possible tornado near the area.” The National Weather Service in Wichita also issued warnings in several parts of Kansas on Sunday night after tornadoes were indicated on radars.

The last of the tornado warnings — which are more serious than tornado watches — issued in the region expired in Missouri at 4 a.m. Eastern.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had declared the severe storm risk as high as level 4 on its 1-to-5 scale. The storms were triggered by the same upper-air disturbance that brought wintry weather to California, and they are expected to will charge northeastward and deliver snow to central and northern New England into Tuesday.

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.

