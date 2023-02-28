Blizzards push California snowpack to nearly twice normal levels

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A blizzard is battering the Sierra Nevada with blinding snow and wind — the latest cold winter storm to paint swaths of California white while adding to an enormous snowpack. The storm could deliver seven feet of fresh powder to some locations by Wednesday, and, with an active weather pattern continuing in March, the state’s snowpack could approach record levels by the end of the snow season in April.

While the snow is a welcome sight after three intense drought years, the storms have had some serious impacts, and conditions could be treacherous.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento is warning of very dangerous travel conditions, along with downed trees and power lines.

“Travel will be difficult to impossible with extended road closures likely,” the Weather Service wrote in a warning message. Stretches of Interstate 80 and Highway 50, key east-west routes in Northern California, remained closed into Tuesday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning through Wednesday morning for the central Sierra, including Lake Tahoe. “Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas … any steep slopes could be dangerous,” the center warned.

We are getting a crazy amount of snow in Soda Springs, CA today. No county snow plow visit yet and visibility is pretty poor. Stay safe outside❄️💨. @Tahoe_NF @TahoeWeather @royalgorgexc @tahoe_weather pic.twitter.com/7yd44sqncP — W. Smith (@s4_wendy) February 28, 2023

Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said this storm stood out for its intensity, given that very heavy snowfall rates combined with high winds are creating whiteout visibilities.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the entire Sierra Nevada range into Wednesday, with winds gusting to 60 mph and snow falling at 2-to-4 inches per hour. Total snow accumulations could range from 3-to-7 feet above an elevation of 3,000 feet. Snow levels are expected to reach lower elevations, as they also did late last week, possibly down to 1,000 feet or lower.

Even in the wintry Sierra Nevada, blizzard warnings are not the norm. Kurth said that his office has issued only six such warnings since 2008. Three of those were issued in 2017 and 2019 — both extremely wet, snowy years like this year, he said.

The status of the snowpack

Statewide snowpack is 181 percent of normal for the date as of Monday and is highest in the southern Sierra at 219 percent of normal. The Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass has recorded 460 inches so far this year, 100 inches above the normal seasonal total.

Those numbers are likely to grow in March, as a cold, stormy pattern is forecast to continue for at least the next 10 to 14 days, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.

“We’re going to end this year with a very large Sierra snowpack and given the outlook … it’s very possible that we’ll end up vying for one of the top two snow years on record in parts of the state,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in an online video update on Monday.

The view while doing dishes has gotten less good. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v2fnfxo1MX — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) February 28, 2023

Swain also noted that the past decade has seen some of the snowiest and least snowy years on record in California, an example of increasing climate “whiplash.” Studies have shown that the state’s precipitation is becoming more volatile with climate change, with dramatic swings between extreme wet and extreme dry periods.

“The variability of that snowpack in the last decade has been just incredible in California,” he said.

Last year started out promising with an extremely snowy December, but then the winter turned record dry.

“This year, that’s not happening. It started off pretty good, and now it’s getting even more epic in terms of accumulations,” Swain said.

How much more snow could fall and where?

After battering the Sierra, the storm is expected to target Southern California on Tuesday night and Wednesday, delivering up to two more feet of snow to mountain communities already buried in it. On Monday, San Bernardino County declared a local emergency because impassible, unplowed roads have trapped residents and visitors. Last week, more than five feet of snow fell in Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Yet another system should move into Northern California this coming weekend as the storm door remains open.

“We are looking at feet of additional snow, so it looks like a pretty impressive system,” Kurth said.

