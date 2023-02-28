PM Update: Seasonably chilly tonight, with more 60s Wednesday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clouds helped keep the morning cool, but as soon as the sun broke out temperatures spiked into the 60s this afternoon. We close February as we spent most of the month — warmer than it should be. That kind of regime continues into the first day of climatological spring (March-May) on Wednesday. Despite all the warmth so far, it could end up being a wintry month.

Through tonight: Clouds tend to dissipate with loss of sunshine. Mostly clear tonight. It’s in the low and mid-30s by dawn.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Something of a (sunnier?) repeat of today. Mild temperatures. Gusty south winds may kick up at times in the afternoon. Highs should top 60, maybe heading into the mid-60s in spots.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was partly rained out but moderate at 55.9 grains per cubic meter of air. Grasses and mold spores are both low.

Let there be light: Today is Washington’s last sunset before 6 p.m. until Nov. 5, immediately following the “fall back” time change. Speaking of time change: It’s less than two weeks until we “spring forward” an hour. On March 11, the sun sets at 6:10 p.m., and on March 12 it sets at 7:11 p.m.

