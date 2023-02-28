D.C.-area forecast: Clearing skies with temperatures warming today and tomorrow

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds gradually break up to feature partly sunny skies by midday or afternoon. Temperatures climb to highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds from the north and northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cooling temperatures, with lows ranging in the low 30s in our colder spots to near 40 downtown. Very light breezes, mainly from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): This continues to be the leading candidate for winning day of the week as temperatures escalate to highs in the low to mid-60s with near full sunshine. The one downside is a breezy wind from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds return, with a slight chance of a light shower late at night. Look for lows in the milder mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday is our warmest day of the week, but sunshine is limited as mostly cloudy skies prevail. Highs in the warm upper 60s to low 70s are anticipated. A shower is possible early before a better chance of rain late Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium
Friday features rainy weather, but we stay on the warm side of the storm track, meaning highs in the 50s or maybe higher. Rain continues Friday night, but it should taper off toward dawn as lows drop into the 40s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend looks reasonably nice with slow clearing of skies on Saturday and breezy conditions as highs hit the 50s or even the low 60s. Saturday night looks clear and colder with lows ranging through the 30s. Sunday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies with more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium