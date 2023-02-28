D.C.-area forecast: Clearing skies with temperatures warming today and tomorrow

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Clouds gradually steer to the exit, while warmer temperatures and sunshine merge into our lane. Express forecast Today: Gradual clearing. Highs: 58-65.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 36-42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: 60-67. Forecast in detail The warm Eastern U.S. pattern continues with more opportunities for 60s to close out February and start March. Even 70s are a reasonable prospect on Thursday before rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. The storm should clear out by Saturday morning to deliver a dry and mild first weekend of March. Colder March weather may arrive later next week.

Today (Tuesday): Morning clouds gradually break up to feature partly sunny skies by midday or afternoon. Temperatures climb to highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds from the north and northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cooling temperatures, with lows ranging in the low 30s in our colder spots to near 40 downtown. Very light breezes, mainly from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This continues to be the leading candidate for winning day of the week as temperatures escalate to highs in the low to mid-60s with near full sunshine. The one downside is a breezy wind from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds return, with a slight chance of a light shower late at night. Look for lows in the milder mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is our warmest day of the week, but sunshine is limited as mostly cloudy skies prevail. Highs in the warm upper 60s to low 70s are anticipated. A shower is possible early before a better chance of rain late Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Friday features rainy weather, but we stay on the warm side of the storm track, meaning highs in the 50s or maybe higher. Rain continues Friday night, but it should taper off toward dawn as lows drop into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks reasonably nice with slow clearing of skies on Saturday and breezy conditions as highs hit the 50s or even the low 60s. Saturday night looks clear and colder with lows ranging through the 30s. Sunday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies with more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

