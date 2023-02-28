Significant severe weather episode possible late in the week in Southern U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of severe weather, including the potential for hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, is likely Thursday into Friday across portions of Texas, the Deep South, the Ozarks, the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast. There is a growing risk of significant tornadoes as a potent upper-air disturbance swings across the Lower 48, with concern increasing along the Interstate 35 corridor, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The disturbance set to trigger these storms is the same one responsible for the ongoing blizzard in the mountains of California.

At least nine tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Sunday, part of a larger outbreak that featured nearly 200 severe-weather reports across the southern Great Plains and brought winds of up to 114 mph in Memphis, Tex. February in the Sooner State has been marked by record activity, coming on the heels of the busiest December and January.

Nationwide, January was the second-most active on record for tornadoes, with an estimated preliminary total of 168 observed during the month. Only 1999 featured more (214), and all signs point to March roaring in at breakneck pace.

Areas affected

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a broad area from Texas to Mississippi as facing a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather Thursday. Thirteen million people are in the bull’s eye, including folks in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lufkin, Waco and Plano in Texas; Alexandria and Shreveport in Louisiana; Jackson and Greenville in Mississippi; and Little Rock and Memphis.

“A regional severe-thunderstorm outbreak appears possible,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote. “All severe hazards will be possible, including the potential for widespread damaging winds and strong tornadoes.”

On Friday, the threat will shift into the Southeast, where residents in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.; Charleston, S.C.; Savannah and Columbia, Ga., and Huntsville, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Ala., are included in a level 2 out of 5 risk.

March is historically a time when the pace of severe weather starts to pick up dramatically, reaching a crescendo in May and June, when an average of 473 tornadoes — split between both months — occur.

The setup

Instigating the severe weather is a shortwave — a pocket of high-altitude frigid air, low pressure and spin. It is pinching off from a larger body of cold banked over the western United States. That shortwave will dive southeast over Las Vegas on Wednesday night, swing through Arizona and New Mexico through lunchtime Thursday and then approach Central Texas during the evening Thursday.

That upper-air disturbance is helping to strengthen a surface low-pressure zone that is set to markedly intensify as it slides from the Texas Panhandle toward the Mississippi Valley and eventually the Midwest. The stronger the surface low, the greater the vacuum effect it generates, ingesting air in a counterclockwise spiral. That means a greater capacity to pull warm, humid Gulf of Mexico air northward, with cool, bone-dry and dense continental air sliding south in its wake. Those air masses will clash, waging war and brewing strong storms.

The upper-air disturbance has been slowing, though — meaning the zone of greatest risk may be farther west than initially anticipated. That would be bad news for the heavily populated Interstate 35 corridor.

Storms will continue eastward overnight into Friday.

Hazards

Tornadoes. Thunderstorms will grow vertically into an environment characterized by a change of wind speed and/or direction with height known as wind shear. That means any clouds that span multiple layers will be subjected to a twisting force and should acquire rotation. If conditions come together just right, a few strong tornadoes would be possible. This would be especially true if any lone, isolated, rotating thunderstorms, known as supercells, develop — since supercells do not have to compete against neighboring storms for resources. By Thursday night, most individual thunderstorm cells will have merged into a solid line of thunderstorms that will progress eastward, with an attendant greater risk of damaging straight-line wind but a lesser propensity for tornadoes.

Damaging winds. The high-altitude bowling ball of cold is wrapped up within a dip in the jet stream. The jet stream will be racing overhead, with winds nearing 140-150 mph at an elevation of 18,000 feet. Thunderstorms probably will mix some of that momentum down to the surface in the form of strong to damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 75 mph or greater. Winds will be greatest if a squall line develops.

Hail. Hail risk will depend on which type of thunderstorm forms. Supercell thunderstorms may produce hail up to the size of limes, whereas any lines of storms will be more likely to produce nickel- or quarter-size hail.

Uncertainties

Given that the thunderstorms are still more than two days away, considerable uncertainty exists about the timing and specific effects.

For starters, storm mode is a wild card. Will discrete supercells or rotating storms form? Or will there be a line of storms? Clusters? Or something in between? The tornado risk will be greatest if supercells materialize, but sporadic quick-hitting spin-ups may accompany lines of thunderstorms, too. Hail risk will, similarly, be predicated on storm mode.

Moreover, the speed of the upper-level trough, or the dip in the jet stream, is in question, as is the shape of the dip. A more aggressive backslash-like slant to the jet stream dip would give the system a greater “kick.” Likewise, a slower system means there’s more time for warmth and mildness to pool in advance of it to fuel strong thunderstorms.

For residents in vulnerable areas, it is important to keep abreast of forecasts in the days ahead.

