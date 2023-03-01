D.C.-area forecast: Nice today, a few showers early Thursday; Friday could be rather wet

Today (Wednesday): A nice day ahead as we remain under the influence of high pressure for much of the day. Morning temperatures start in the mid-30s to near 40, before rising to the upper 50s to low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Light morning winds turn a bit breezy during the afternoon, increasing to around 10-15 mph from the south with some occasionally higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds are on the increase this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight, as low pressure moves in from the west. A few showers are possible toward morning, after 4 a.m. or so. Lows only drop to the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A few showers could continue to move through during the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s. Perhaps some partial sunshine by afternoon with highs jumping to the mid-60s to near 70 as a breeze develops from the northwest. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken again during the evening with an increasing chance of showers overnight, as a stronger area of low pressure approaches from the west. Lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Could see periods of rain Friday into Friday evening with plenty of clouds, although there is still some uncertainty as to how much rain and how steady it will be. An onshore breeze from the east should hold highs to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rain chances diminish late Friday evening and overnight with lows dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend is looking like a pretty good deal, with the main flaw being the wind. Saturday looks particularly breezy, but otherwise not bad with increasing sunshine and highs reaching the 50s. Saturday night lows are mainly in the 30s. Sunday could still have a noticeable breeze, but probably not as gusty, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium