D.C.-area forecast: Nice today, a few showers early Thursday; Friday could be rather wet

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: A new month, same old 2022-2023 winter with mild highs near 60. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: A few a.m. showers, then a warm afternoon. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail Temperatures remain well above average most days through early next week, with highs mainly in the 60s and 50s, although we’ve got a shot at 70 tomorrow. After a good deal of sunshine today, clouds win out much of tomorrow and all of Friday, with a few morning showers possible tomorrow and periods of rain possible Friday. We’ll trend drier and brighter again this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): A nice day ahead as we remain under the influence of high pressure for much of the day. Morning temperatures start in the mid-30s to near 40, before rising to the upper 50s to low 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Light morning winds turn a bit breezy during the afternoon, increasing to around 10-15 mph from the south with some occasionally higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds are on the increase this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight, as low pressure moves in from the west. A few showers are possible toward morning, after 4 a.m. or so. Lows only drop to the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A few showers could continue to move through during the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s. Perhaps some partial sunshine by afternoon with highs jumping to the mid-60s to near 70 as a breeze develops from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken again during the evening with an increasing chance of showers overnight, as a stronger area of low pressure approaches from the west. Lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Could see periods of rain Friday into Friday evening with plenty of clouds, although there is still some uncertainty as to how much rain and how steady it will be. An onshore breeze from the east should hold highs to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rain chances diminish late Friday evening and overnight with lows dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend is looking like a pretty good deal, with the main flaw being the wind. Saturday looks particularly breezy, but otherwise not bad with increasing sunshine and highs reaching the 50s. Saturday night lows are mainly in the 30s. Sunday could still have a noticeable breeze, but probably not as gusty, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

