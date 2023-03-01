PM Update: Warmer, with some showers around on Thursday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We started March where we left off in January and February. It probably won’t stay this warm, so we might as well enjoy it for now. Relatively calm conditions this evening should make for pleasant outdoor strolls. That weather persists tonight. We’re back up near 70 tomorrow ahead of another cold front. Rain chances eventually rise, but it’s probably not a huge deal.

Through tonight: Partial cloudiness of the evening gives way to increased clouds into the night. Temperatures fall to values close to 50 for lows, which is nearer average highs this time of year. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds are numerous, and some showers pass by, especially to our south and during the morning to midday. Afternoon readings are around 70 degrees. Winds from the west turn to come from the northwest over time. Gusts are upward of 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 34.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low.

