Jupiter and Venus will appear to nearly join in Wednesday’s night sky

Just the two of us — well, just the two of them. As soon as the sun sets, catch Venus and Jupiter cozying up to signal the calendar flip into spring and the start of their conjunction. The March planetary rendezvous is set to put on a dazzling show Wednesday night.

Venus, the most illuminated planet, and Jupiter, the gas giant, will look like two orbs nearly touching — separated by less than 1 degree in the night sky. Conjunctions occur when either two planets, a planet and a star or a planet and the Moon appear to be nearly grazing each other from Earth. But this conjunction is different due to the closeness of the planets.

If you were to stretch out your hand and hold your pinkie out against the night sky, “you couldn’t fit your pinkie between these planets they’re so close,” said NASA ambassador Tony Rice. “They don’t get this close very often.”

But don’t be fooled -- it’s an optical illusion. While it may look like the two planets are cuddling, they are actually separated by millions of miles of space.

Venus and Jupiter have been gradually moving toward each other for the past few weeks. Last week, they formed a stunning line with the crescent moon.

The two planets will make a slow-motion run toward each other Wednesday and Thursday nights before parting ways until May 2024, according to Noah Petro, a scientist with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Project at NASA. The last time Venus and Jupiter were in conjunction was April 30, 2022.

The next time Venus and Jupiter will be as close as they are now, will be on Feb. 7, 2032, according to Rice.

On Wednesday night, Jupiter will be the dimmer globe on the left side of Venus because it is much farther away, Rice said. Venus will glow nearly six times brighter than Jupiter.

The two planets will be closest around midnight, when they will be half a degree apart, Petro said. Then the planets will gradually move away from each other.

So, if you care to find the two sundown showstoppers, look to the western sky — as the character Elphaba said in the musical Wicked. Away from bright city lights and where skies are clear, the couple should be visible to everyone on Earth with the naked eye but binoculars or a telescope will bring the pair more into focus.

Jupiter’s four large moons may also be visible to viewers with a strong enough telescope.

After Thursday, Venus will slowly ascend higher from the horizon with each passing night. But Jupiter will sink into the skyline, “disappearing below the evening horizon by the middle of the month,” Rice said.

If you miss out on the specular glow from Venus and Jupiter Wednesday night, Thursday night will offer one more chance. If you miss both viewings this month, don’t fret: Conjunctions are common! But you’ll have to wait until the summer solstice to see the next one.

On the first official day of summer, Venus, Mars and the Moon will form a triangle in the night sky. No special equipment will be needed to view the trio.

